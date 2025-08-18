LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Action Thriller? Here's What We Know

Coolie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller? Here’s What We Know

Rajinikanth's Coolie is blazing on the screens, but the real tea? It is heading for its OTT release very soon. With Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan's cameo, Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller has turned many heads. Here are the details!

Rajinikanth’s Coolie OTT Release
Rajinikanth’s Coolie OTT Release

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 18, 2025 11:34:00 IST

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, backed by the king of directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been ruling the box office since its release on August 14, 2025. The craze of Coolie is nowhere ready to die and now this action-adrenaline-packed Tamil thriller is ready for its digital launch with the promise of electrifying the OTT fans. Are you guys ready?

Where to Watch Coolie

Streamed across all prime channels, Coolie was bought by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs 120 crore. almost into the upper rankings of Tamil cinema. Digital movie-windowing suggested agreements expect the film to be on Prime by Dussehra, presumed to be late-September or early-October 2025, right after the theatrical run. 

Meanwhile, an advanced OTTplay Premium subscriber can book Prime Video’s top-up to access streaming of this high-voltage drama through seamless channels. The whole world is eagerly waiting for the official release date announcement, expected soon from Sun Pictures or via Amazon Prime.

The Star-Studded Show: The Cast and Plot Highlights

The film features a heavyweight cast in Rajinikanth as Deva, a former coolie union leader turned mansion owner, who is uncovering a dangerous smuggling syndicate led by Simon Xavier (Nagarjuna), alongside Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with a special appearance by Aamir Khan, Shobana and Pooja Hegde in a glamorous dance number.

The film promises glorious visuals as it has been shot on IMAX-certified cameras, with digital de-aging technology for Rajinikanth’s flashback scenes. This project mirrored the mixed review culture pertaining to its screenplay, while pulsating music by Anirudh Ravichander and Lokesh’s signature action sequences seem to have kept audiences glued. 

Why You Should Watch Coolie on OTT

This pan-Indian blockbuster, which grossed almost Rs 200 crore in India, proving the timeless charm of Rajinikanth. Kanagaraj is totally serving with a cinematic blockbuster. amalgamating the tale of revenge, betrayal and justice.

Its international appeal, stemming from its multi-lingual release and festival-like theatrical celebrations, guarantees that it is going to slap the action fans. So, wait for Coolie to hit the OTT world and experience Rajinikanth live from your living room.

Tags: CoolieOTT Releaserajinikanth

