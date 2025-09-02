Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan

Jodhpur/Bikaner: In a significant development that shakes the very foundations of Bollywood’s production ethics, the Bikaner Police have registered an FIR against Bhansali Productions Pvt. Ltd., its producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and production managers Utkarsh Bali and Arvinder Gill, under court orders for offences of fraud, criminal breach of trust, intimidation, and organised conspiracy.

The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, Founder & CEO of Radha Films & Hospitality, who has served as a line producer for leading productions across Rajasthan and North India.

The Sequence of Events

• 27th November 2024 – Mr. Mathur was officially invited to Bhansali’s Mumbai film set for Love & War and formally appointed as Line Producer via email at 6:43 PM. He was directed to arrange Z+ security and Rajasthan Police convoy support for Mr. Bhansali’s recce trip (scheduled 1–3 December).

• 19th December 2024 – At Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner, Mathur confronted the team upon learning that the recce had been conducted with another line producer, despite his official appointment and his having engaged with Rajasthan’s highest bureaucrats to mobilise security clearances. He was fobbed off with vague assurances but denied transparency.

• 17th August 2025 – Mathur once again approached Bhansali Productions in Bikaner to seek clarity on the project or settlement of his dues. Instead of professionalism, he was insulted, manhandled by private security, and threatened of dire consequences .

Breach of Trust and Legal Grounds

The FIR has been registered under the following provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

• Section 318(4): Cheating and dishonestly inducing wrongful loss.

• Section 61(2): Criminal breach of trust.

• Section 351(2) & 352: Criminal intimidation and threats.

These charges stem from Bhansali Productions’ deliberate misuse of official trust: inducing Mathur to invoke sensitive government security clearances, discarding him without explanation, and then maligning his reputation with defamatory allegations.

Suppression and Court Intervention

It is noteworthy that the matter was first reported on 17th August 2025 to Bikaner Police, but was suppressed under pressure of ongoing shooting schedules and bureaucratic interference. Only after Mathur approached the court on 25th August 2025, did the magistrate take cognisance and direct police to register the FIR on 27th August 2025.

This court-ordered FIR underscores that no production house, however big, is above the law.

Exploitation & Precedent

In his statement, Mr. Mathur emphasised:

“This is not a personal vendetta against Mr. Bhansali or his work. I have always respected his contribution to Indian cinema. However, in this particular case, I was cheated, misled, and humiliated in the course of professional dealings relating to their film project Love & War.

This FIR is not just about my personal grievance, but about ending a dangerous culture of favouritism, exploitation, and unfair practices that some big production houses thrive upon. Line producers like us are the ones who make cinematic dreams a reality on the ground. Our craft, our networks, and our professionalism cannot be misused and discarded. The craft of cinema cannot be a shield to hide unprofessional trade practices.”

Mr. Mathur reiterated that his fight has always been through proper channels, with patience and professionalism, and that this case will set a new precedent for accountability, transparency, and fairness in India’s film industry.