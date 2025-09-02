LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan

Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan

Bikaner Police, on court orders, registered an FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhansali Productions, and managers for fraud, breach of trust, and intimidation after line producer Prateek Raj Mathur alleged cheating, threats, and misuse of official clearances.

Court-Ordered FIR Puts Bhansali Productions in Legal Spotlight Over Fraud, Trust Breach & Threat Allegations (Photo: X/@bhansali69)
Court-Ordered FIR Puts Bhansali Productions in Legal Spotlight Over Fraud, Trust Breach & Threat Allegations (Photo: X/@bhansali69)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: September 2, 2025 10:11:59 IST

Jodhpur/Bikaner: In a significant development that shakes the very foundations of Bollywood’s production ethics, the Bikaner Police have registered an FIR against Bhansali Productions Pvt. Ltd., its producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and production managers Utkarsh Bali and Arvinder Gill, under court orders for offences of fraud, criminal breach of trust, intimidation, and organised conspiracy.
The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, Founder & CEO of Radha Films & Hospitality, who has served as a line producer for leading productions across Rajasthan and North India.

The Sequence of Events

27th November 2024 – Mr. Mathur was officially invited to Bhansali’s Mumbai film set for Love & War and formally appointed as Line Producer via email at 6:43 PM. He was directed to arrange Z+ security and Rajasthan Police convoy support for Mr. Bhansali’s recce trip (scheduled 1–3 December).
• 19th December 2024 – At Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner, Mathur confronted the team upon learning that the recce had been conducted with another line producer, despite his official appointment and his having engaged with Rajasthan’s highest bureaucrats to mobilise security clearances. He was fobbed off with vague assurances but denied transparency.
• 17th August 2025 – Mathur once again approached Bhansali Productions in Bikaner to seek clarity on the project  or settlement of his dues. Instead of professionalism, he was insulted, manhandled by private security, and threatened of dire consequences . 

Breach of Trust and Legal Grounds

The FIR has been registered under the following provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):
• Section 318(4): Cheating and dishonestly inducing wrongful loss.
• Section 61(2): Criminal breach of trust.
• Section 351(2) & 352: Criminal intimidation and threats.
These charges stem from Bhansali Productions’ deliberate misuse of official trust: inducing Mathur to invoke sensitive government security clearances, discarding him without explanation, and then maligning his reputation with defamatory allegations.

Suppression and Court Intervention

It is noteworthy that the matter was first reported on 17th August 2025 to Bikaner Police, but was suppressed under pressure of ongoing shooting schedules and bureaucratic interference. Only after Mathur approached the court on 25th August 2025, did the magistrate take cognisance and direct police to register the FIR on 27th August 2025.
This court-ordered FIR underscores that no production house, however big, is above the law.

Exploitation & Precedent

In his statement, Mr. Mathur emphasised:
“This is not a personal vendetta against Mr. Bhansali or his work. I have always respected his contribution to Indian cinema. However, in this particular case, I was cheated, misled, and humiliated in the course of professional dealings relating to their film project Love & War.
This FIR is not just about my personal grievance, but about ending a dangerous culture of favouritism, exploitation, and unfair practices that some big production houses thrive upon. Line producers like us are the ones who make cinematic dreams a reality on the ground. Our craft, our networks, and our professionalism cannot be misused and discarded. The craft of cinema cannot be a shield to hide unprofessional trade practices.”
Mr. Mathur reiterated that his fight has always been through proper channels, with patience and professionalism, and that this case will set a new precedent for accountability, transparency, and fairness in India’s film industry.
Tags: Sanjay Leela BhansaliSanjay Leela Bhansali case

RELATED News

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan
Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan
Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan
Court Orders FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team For Fraud, Cheating In Rajasthan

QUICK LINKS