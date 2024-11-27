Danny Amendola, the two-time Super Bowl champion, has proven that he’s not just a football legend but also a standout dance performer

When Dancing With the Stars announced its star-studded cast for Season 33, the inclusion of two Olympians—gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and rugby star Ilona Maher—grabbed headlines. Amid this excitement, the presence of former NFL star Danny Amendola flew somewhat under the radar. However, the two-time Super Bowl champion has since proven that he’s not just a football legend but also a standout performer on the ballroom floor.

With the finals looming, Amendola’s journey on Dancing With the Stars has been nothing short of remarkable. From his consistent performances to earning a perfect score, he has cemented his status as a serious contender for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Amendola’s Impressive Start

Amendola hit the ground running in the competition, showcasing his athleticism and charisma alongside his professional dance partner, Witney Carson. “She’s back!!! An absolute HONOR to share the floor with @witneycarson on @dancingwiththestars… Mirror Ball we comin’ for ya!” Amendola enthusiastically declared before the show premiered.

From the very first episode, the duo demonstrated their chemistry and competitive spirit, finishing among the top five contestants. Amendola’s drive to succeed wasn’t just evident in his performances but also in the confidence expressed by those closest to him.

“Danny and I share a similar mindset around winning,” said Eric Rakofsky, Amendola’s celebrity trainer, in an interview with OK! Magazine. “If you think about losing, you’re going to lose. So he’s been set on victory since the beginning.”

Witney Carson echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Amendola’s competitive edge. “I told him to have fun and be Danny Amendola, the two-time Super Bowl champion,” she said.

Earning a Perfect 10

Amendola’s consistency throughout the competition has set him apart. Unlike some contestants who faced early eliminations, such as Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold, Amendola has remained a steady presence. His standout moment came during the Halloween special, where he became one of the first contestants of the season to earn a perfect 10.

With his sights firmly set on the finals, Amendola will compete against Nedoroscik, Maher, and two other couples on November 26 to secure a chance at the Mirrorball Trophy.

Family Support: A Key to Success

Behind Amendola’s success on the show is the unwavering support of his family. His mother, Rose Amendola, was spotted in the audience during his debut performance, cheering him on. While Rose remains a private figure, her presence highlights the close-knit nature of Amendola’s family.

Amendola’s father, Alfred “Willie” Amendola, has also been a significant influence in his life. A renowned high school football coach from Boston, Willie has continued his coaching career even after his son’s NFL success. In 2022, he was appointed head coach of Concordia Lutheran High School’s football program, further solidifying his legacy in the sport.

Rumors About His Personal Life

Amendola’s personal life has often drawn public attention, particularly his relationships. Since his high-profile breakup with actress and model Olivia Culpo, Amendola has mostly kept his romantic life private. However, rumors recently linked him to DJ and model Xandra Pohl, who was seen at the Dancing With the Stars premiere alongside Rose Amendola.

Addressing the speculation, Amendola clarified their relationship in an interview with E! News. “Xandra is a great friend of mine… I’m a huge fan and supporter of her, and it’s good to have a friend like her,” he said.

Pohl, known for her social media presence and marketing acumen, also added fuel to the rumors during a podcast interview, stating, “I am saying yes to dates and meeting a ton of new people.” While neither has confirmed a romantic connection, the duo’s close bond remains a topic of interest among fans.

Amendola’s Football Legacy

Amendola’s competitive edge on Dancing With the Stars is rooted in his illustrious NFL career. After starting in 2008 with practice squads for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, Amendola made his professional debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009.

His time with the New England Patriots cemented his status as a football icon. Nicknamed “Danny Playoff” for his clutch performances, Amendola played a pivotal role in securing Super Bowl XLIX and LI titles for the Patriots.

Following his tenure in New England, he went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans before retiring. Amendola briefly transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chasing the Mirrorball Trophy

With his NFL days behind him, Amendola has brought the same determination to the ballroom that he once displayed on the football field. His partnership with Witney Carson has been a highlight of Season 33, and their performances have showcased both his competitive spirit and his ability to adapt to new challenges.

As the competition nears its finale, Amendola remains focused on one goal: claiming the Mirrorball Trophy. “Danny Amendola, the two-time Super Bowl champion,” as Carson put it, is proving he can excel in more than just football.

How to Watch the Finals

The Season 33 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will also be available for streaming on Hulu after the live broadcast.

Will Amendola’s grit and charisma lead him to victory? Fans will soon find out if he can add another trophy to his collection—this time on the ballroom stage.