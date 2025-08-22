Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date

The reserved and legendary Daniel Day-Lewis re-enters the big screen after eight years of self-imposed exile. A three-time Academy Award-winner (last seen in Paul Thomas Anderson-directed Phantom Thread), she has returned surprisingly to a film that is as intimate as it is vocational: Anemone.

The film is the feature directorial debut of his son Ronan Day-Lewis and the news has spread like a gale of amazement through the realm of movies. The new trailer presents a sight of an eerie and atmospheric thriller with respect to the genre which still feels somehow familiar and also novel to the intensely immersive actor.

Anemone Familial Collaboration

This expected comeback is not only a return into the acting business, but also a collaboration on the creative level with his son. Both John and his son wrote together the screenplay, which is a controversial story of family relationships between brothers, fathers, and sons. The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment by Brad Pitt and distributed by Focus Features, a fact that puts it in strong industrial support.

It was shot in the barren sceneries of Yorkshire and primed to be a candid and gritty drama where Day-Lewis, who plays a recluse hermit, is compelled to face a secretive past with his long-lost brother which is played by Sean Bean.

Anemone Release Date And Theatrical Rollout

The movie will also open the prestigious New York Film Festival, which will help the film to attain critical attention before its meta release. After its debut in her festival, Anemone will be released to several cinemas in the U.S. on October 3, with a wide release on October 10.

There is extreme anticipation over this movie and the things that can be expected of the legendary actor based on the performance that he portrayed in this movie that was based on the unique collaboration of this family.

Also Read: Michelle Yeoh Reveals The Real Reason Why ‘Wicked’ Has Part 2: ‘Ultimately, The Team Decided To…’