LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date

Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date

After eight years away, Daniel Day-Lewis makes a powerful return in his son Ronan’s directorial debut, Anemone. The film, co-written by father and son, is an atmospheric family drama starring Sean Bean. It premieres at the New York Film Festival before releasing in theaters this October

Daniel Day-Lewis returns in son Ronan’s Anemone this October
Daniel Day-Lewis returns in son Ronan’s Anemone this October

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 22, 2025 16:41:59 IST

The reserved and legendary Daniel Day-Lewis re-enters the big screen after eight years of self-imposed exile.  A three-time Academy Award-winner (last seen in Paul Thomas Anderson-directed Phantom Thread), she has returned surprisingly to a film that is as intimate as it is vocational: Anemone.

The film is the feature directorial debut of his son Ronan Day-Lewis and the news has spread like a gale of amazement through the realm of movies. The new trailer presents a sight of an eerie and atmospheric thriller with respect to the genre which still feels somehow familiar and also novel to the intensely immersive actor.

Anemone Familial Collaboration

This expected comeback is not only a return into the acting business, but also a collaboration on the creative level with his son. Both John and his son wrote together the screenplay, which is a controversial story of family relationships between brothers, fathers, and sons. The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment by Brad Pitt and distributed by Focus Features, a fact that puts it in strong industrial support.

It was shot in the barren sceneries of Yorkshire and primed to be a candid and gritty drama where Day-Lewis, who plays a recluse hermit, is compelled to face a secretive past with his long-lost brother which is played by Sean Bean.

Anemone Release Date And Theatrical Rollout

The movie will also open the prestigious New York Film Festival, which will help the film to attain critical attention before its meta release. After its debut in her festival, Anemone will be released to several cinemas in the U.S. on October 3, with a wide release on October 10.

There is extreme anticipation over this movie and the things that can be expected of the legendary actor based on the performance that he portrayed in this movie that was based on the unique collaboration of this family.

Also Read: Michelle Yeoh Reveals The Real Reason Why ‘Wicked’ Has Part 2: ‘Ultimately, The Team Decided To…’

Tags: Anemone movieDaniel Day-Lewis 2025 filmDaniel Day-Lewis comeback

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date
Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date
Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date
Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Powerful Comeback In Son Ronan’s Film ‘Anemone’ With Trailer And Release Date

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?