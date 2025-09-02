Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!

Deepika Padukone has reportedly begun preparing for her highly anticipated collaboration with Allu Arjun and director Atlee. It is said in media reports that the superstar actress will join the shoot in November for action-centric portions of the untitled sci-fi epic film. This clearly opens a new chapter for Padukone, who dons the role of a warrior, a character far from any she has so far played.

The huge buzz surrounding the movie confirms its massive setting, with the team gunning for a path-breaking cinematic experience. Her role is characterized by high-octane stunts, with international stunt coordinators overseeing the action sequences.

Warrior Princess: Deepika’s Action-Oriented Role

Deepika’s role is said to be powerful and dramatic, involving an exhaustive and intricate series of action sequences. Reportedly, she will be spending a fair amount of time on the project, with up to a 100-day call sheet for the shoot.

Her portions are expected to be filmed across various locations in India and abroad. This commitment to an action-heavy role further confirms her versatility as an actress, who can exercise screen command on various activities.

A Grand Cinematic Vision: The Allu Arjun-Atlee Collaboration

The movie, which is provisionally titled as AA22xA6, is being billed as one of the most technologically enhanced projects ever made in Indian movies. Under the guidance of Atlee, whose films are regarded as blockbusters, the story is reportedly set in another universe, with sophisticated graphics, in which the plot evolves in two worlds simultaneously.

Allu Arjun will be reportedly appearing in various avatars, and the cast as a whole also features the other star actors. The schedule undergoing run currently in Mumbai is centered on the character of Allu Arjun and the stunts requiring high adrenaline before Deepika is incorporated into the squad in November to make the working experience a memorable one.

Also Read: When Is Kalki 2 Releasing? Nag Ashwin Gives A Big Update Which Might Leave Prabhas Fans Disappointed