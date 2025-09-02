LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!

Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!

Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun and Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi epic in November. Playing a warrior, she prepares for high-octane action sequences crafted by international stunt coordinators, marking one of her most powerful roles yet in Indian cinema

Deepika Padukone set for action-packed warrior role in Allu Arjun, Atlee’s sci-fi epic (Pc: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone set for action-packed warrior role in Allu Arjun, Atlee’s sci-fi epic (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 2, 2025 13:42:15 IST

Deepika Padukone has reportedly begun preparing for her highly anticipated collaboration with Allu Arjun and director Atlee. It is said in media reports that the superstar actress will join the shoot in November for action-centric portions of the untitled sci-fi epic film. This clearly opens a new chapter for Padukone, who dons the role of a warrior, a character far from any she has so far played.

The huge buzz surrounding the movie confirms its massive setting, with the team gunning for a path-breaking cinematic experience. Her role is characterized by high-octane stunts, with international stunt coordinators overseeing the action sequences.

Warrior Princess: Deepika’s Action-Oriented Role

Deepika’s role is said to be powerful and dramatic, involving an exhaustive and intricate series of action sequences. Reportedly, she will be spending a fair amount of time on the project, with up to a 100-day call sheet for the shoot.

Her portions are expected to be filmed across various locations in India and abroad. This commitment to an action-heavy role further confirms her versatility as an actress, who can exercise screen command on various activities.

A Grand Cinematic Vision: The Allu Arjun-Atlee Collaboration

The movie, which is provisionally titled as AA22xA6, is being billed as one of the most technologically enhanced projects ever made in Indian movies. Under the guidance of Atlee, whose films are regarded as blockbusters, the story is reportedly set in another universe, with sophisticated graphics, in which the plot evolves in two worlds simultaneously.

Allu Arjun will be reportedly appearing in various avatars, and the cast as a whole also features the other star actors. The schedule undergoing run currently in Mumbai is centered on the character of Allu Arjun and the stunts requiring high adrenaline before Deepika is incorporated into the squad in November to make the working experience a memorable one.

Also Read: When Is Kalki 2 Releasing? Nag Ashwin Gives A Big Update Which Might Leave Prabhas Fans Disappointed

Tags: allu arjunAllu Arjun Atlee moviedeepika padukone

RELATED News

Gold Smuggling Case: Penalty Of Rs 102 Crore Imposed On The Kannada Actress Ranya Rao By DRI
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters
Anupam Kher Faces Trolls Over Lalbaugcha Raja Visit, Netizens Question His No VIP Arrangement Claim
Meet the Artist Who Creates Art You Can’t See Or Touch, Yet Sells It For Millions
Who Is Amit Mittal? Meet The Influential Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Tanya Mittal

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!
Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!
Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!
Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee Film; Action Sequences Scheduled To Begin Soon- Details Inside!

QUICK LINKS