LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet

Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet

Deepika Padukone’s recent Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s first birthday has taken the internet by storm. The actress shared a heartwarming glimpse of the celebration featuring a simple home-cooked cake, winning hearts with her grounded approach. Fans praised the couple, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, for choosing an intimate and meaningful way to mark the special day. The viral post reflects their love for family and simplicity in a glamorous world.

Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: September 10, 2025 17:19:24 IST

Deepika Padukone’s recent Instagram post of a homemade cake for her daughter Dua’s first birthday has gone viral, touching hearts across the country. The post included an emotional moment featuring Deepika when she baked her daughter herself a cake; a much more personal celebration for the actress and her family.

Special Birthday Celebration

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh celebrated a huge milestone with their daughter Dua turning one year old. To mark the celebration, Deepika made a chocolate crumble cake at home and posted it on her Instagram post. The post featured the cake beautifully decorated with  a single golden candle; it conveys the wonderful, heartfelt feeling of home. Deepika lovingly captioned her look at cake, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s first birthday!”

Her Privacy and Personal Moments

As Deepika and Ranveer take in the moment, the couple have prioritized their daughter’s privacy by not posting her face in public! Deepika and Ranveer have done a good job getting Dua to avoid any commercial exposure, giving only a couple glimpses, which keeps her grounded and private from the public and media. Avoiding commercial exposure in this way has only amplified and elevated, the public’s and media’s interest and the couple’s reverence over their parenting approach.

Thoughts of Fans and Celebrities

The post struck hits with fans and other celebrities that contributed to the comments and applause for Deepika’s sweet gesture. Ranveer Singh himself commented that Deepika was the “best mumma”, while fans acted in with the sweet birthday, letting everyone know that love and joy are their first year as Dua and in the family. Deepika’s own baking and creativity off memories from during shutdown had its own charm making the public commitment to support of a private birthday in a very “Public” way.

In summary, Deepika created a simple yet special salute to Dua’s big day by making her a cake, when those things happened during a homemade cake that got the special event to capture the life twist of making Dua go viral, in doing as demands of cultures and traditions shown in very real way, with her and our celebrity glamour, and all the good feelings of celebrating motherhood.

 This article is based on publicly available information and social media posts. All details are intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, without any intention to violate privacy or spread misinformation.

Tags: Bollywood coupleBollywood trendingcelebrity newsDeepika daughter birthdayDeepika Instagram postdeepika padukonefamily goalsranveer singhStar Kidsviral post

RELATED News

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded
Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Team Up for New Talk Show, But What Surprises Await On Release Day?
Top 5 Unforgettable Anime Villains: Who Rules the Evil Realm?
Priya Sachdev’s Lawyer Questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-Year Absence Amid Ongoing Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Released: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Take Their ‘Chaos And Kalesh’ To The Courtroom

LATEST NEWS

Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi lock horns in court
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in
Why You Should Eat a Banana Every Day (And When Not To)
James McAvoy attacked by stranger at Toronto bar
MIT Sikkim Commences Operations, Sikkim Government-Approved Institution Brings World-Class Education to Northeast
Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises
These 10 States Have the Lowest Unemployment in 2025- Find Out Now!
Chaos in France: Explosive Protests Grip Country as Angry Masses Take to Streets!
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Wednesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
Is Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka Trump Divorcing Jared Kushner? Her Beach Bikini Pics With Gisele Bündchen And Karlie Kloss Spark Speculation
Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet
Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet
Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet
Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet

QUICK LINKS