Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha

Veteran actress Deepti Naval has recently touched on a highly personal, intimate and perhaps painful part of her life: Her divorce with director Prakash Jha and ensuing bout with depression. Their marriage lasted between 1985 and 2002, but it was a difficult time in the life of Naval who faced not only the personal crisis but also the huge burden of intense publicity.

The actress said that when they were communicating with others during their initial years their relationship lacked a system of communication altogether. This can be described as a dark period as she had to battle hard with depression.

Her open acknowledgment points out a serious problem, which is specific to celebrities when there is a fear of being judged by others because of the potential career loss.

The Stigma of Deepti Naval Depression

The testament of Deepti Naval is a statement that makes the point about mental health in the limelight. To a celebrity, the decision to get the help of a professional is usually mired in the fear of gossips, sensationalized headlines and career burn which would follow.

Naval herself knew that people would think this of her were the news to reach them that she had taken the assistance of someone. The fear of being seen as such a person can isolate them greatly and cause them to fight their demons in isolation. They are pressured to present the image of perfection, and asking to show weakness is very difficult. This is a great impediment that needs to be tackled to foster a more open discourse discussion on mental health in the entertainment industry.

Deepti Naval finding a Path to Healing

To get over her depression Naval started to work introspectively and eventually used her artistic endeavors as her crutch. Her creativity helped her get out of the darkness and she would spend several hours in her garage painting and writing to find her way out of the darkness and use her creativity as her crutch. This independence was inevitable because she felt that she could not seek the assistance of other people.

Her narrative is equally tragic in that it shows how influential people in the society lack expectations of receiving any form of therapy courtesy of the mechanisms surrounding them. Her experience, even though it is highly personal, has a broader context: it tells us that mental health issues are something that cannot be disregarded, even celebrities have to struggle with it alone. It is quite an appeal to sympathy and sympathy, to the growth of society where all individuals might be nurtured, whether they are in the limelight or not.

Also Read: Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’