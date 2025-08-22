LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha

Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha

Veteran actress Deepti Naval opens up about her painful divorce from director Prakash Jha and her battle with depression. She highlights the stigma celebrities face when seeking mental health support, revealing how art and creativity became her path to healing

Deepti Naval reveals struggles of divorce, depression, and celebrity mental health stigma
Deepti Naval reveals struggles of divorce, depression, and celebrity mental health stigma

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 22, 2025 19:22:34 IST

Veteran actress Deepti Naval has recently touched on a highly personal, intimate and perhaps painful part of her life: Her divorce with director Prakash Jha and ensuing bout with depression. Their marriage lasted between 1985 and 2002, but it was a difficult time in the life of Naval who faced not only the personal crisis but also the huge burden of intense publicity.

The actress said that when they were communicating with others during their initial years their relationship lacked a system of communication altogether. This can be described as a dark period as she had to battle hard with depression.

Her open acknowledgment points out a serious problem, which is specific to celebrities when there is a fear of being judged by others because of the potential career loss.

The Stigma of Deepti Naval Depression

The testament of Deepti Naval is a statement that makes the point about mental health in the limelight. To a celebrity, the decision to get the help of a professional is usually mired in the fear of gossips, sensationalized headlines and career burn which would follow.

Naval herself knew that people would think this of her were the news to reach them that she had taken the assistance of someone. The fear of being seen as such a person can isolate them greatly and cause them to fight their demons in isolation. They are pressured to present the image of perfection, and asking to show weakness is very difficult. This is a great impediment that needs to be tackled to foster a more open discourse discussion on mental health in the entertainment industry.

Deepti Naval finding a Path to Healing

To get over her depression Naval started to work introspectively and eventually used her artistic endeavors as her crutch. Her creativity helped her get out of the darkness and she would spend several hours in her garage painting and writing to find her way out of the darkness and use her creativity as her crutch. This independence was inevitable because she felt that she could not seek the assistance of other people.

Her narrative is equally tragic in that it shows how influential people in the society lack expectations of receiving any form of therapy courtesy of the mechanisms surrounding them. Her experience, even though it is highly personal, has a broader context: it tells us that mental health issues are something that cannot be disregarded, even celebrities have to struggle with it alone. It is quite an appeal to sympathy and sympathy, to the growth of society where all individuals might be nurtured, whether they are in the limelight or not.

Also Read: Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

Tags: Deepti NavalDeepti Naval divorcePrakash Jha

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha
Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha
Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha
Deepti Naval Opens Up On Depression And Mental Health After Divorce With Prakash Jha

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?