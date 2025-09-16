Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'

Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'

Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 09:58:09 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 16 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato has announced her ninth album, ‘It’s Not That Deep,’ releasing October 24 via DLG Recordings/Island Records, reported Variety.

The singer has already been teasing her next dance-pop era with the release of a pair of singles, ‘Fast’ and ‘Here All Night.’ Demi Lovato’s next album, ‘It’s Not That Deep,’ is executive produced by Zhone and will feature 11 tracks, according to the outlet.

“This music is a perfect reflection of where I’m at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone, and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it,” said Lovato in a release as quoted by Variety.

“With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life. I’m happy, I’m in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realised it’s not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It’s Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dancefloors, and I can’t wait for you all to dance with me,” added Demi Lovato as quoted by Variety.

Singer Demi Lovato shared the announcement on her Instagram handle on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

‘Fast’ was the first track from the singer’s ninth album, which was released a month ago. The song comes with a bold music video, where Lovato walks confidently through a backdrop of burning cars, singing the chorus: “I wanna go fast / I wanna go hard / I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are.”

‘Fast’ marks Lovato’s return to her pop roots after exploring a rock sound on her previous album ‘Holy Fvck’.

Lovato last released her album ‘Holy Fvck’ in 2022, a rock-inspired record that peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Following its release, she headed out on a 34-date tour featuring opening acts Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent.

Outside of music, Lovato recently appeared in the film ‘Tow’ alongside Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, and Simon Rex.

The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Next, she’ll release a cookbook, ‘One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom With Food,’ out March 31, 2026, reported Variety. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: dance-popDemi Lovatoits-not-that-deepmusicninth-album

RELATED News

"It could have been stereotypical": Ranvir Shorey on exploring layered role in 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'
Bobby Hart of 'Boyce & Hart' passes away at 86
"We secretly filmed in Mumbai": 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' director Anuparna Roy recalls untold anecdotes
Ameesha Patel On Kaho Na Pyaar Hai vs Saiyaara: You Can’t Compare Apples and Oranges
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out

LATEST NEWS

"Everyone has faith in the judiciary": Sachin Pilot welcomes SC's order on Waqf Amendment Act
"Prepare to be deported": Rubio Says visa revocations underway for foreigners celebrating Kirk's death
Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Modestly Higher With Positive Yet Cautious Trading; Investors Eye US Fed And Trade Talks
Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon
Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)
Cannes winner director Vimukthi Jayasundara's 'Spying Stars' trailer out ahead of its Busan International Film Festival world premiere
Consumer cos results to improve in 2nd half of FY26 on festive demand, GST reforms: Report
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka Raises The Bar With Most Fifties In T20Is
Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'
Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'
Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'
Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'

QUICK LINKS