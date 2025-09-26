LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj

Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj

Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a Hindi remake of Mari Selvaraj’s acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film explores caste, class, and love, bringing a powerful regional classic to a wider Hindi audience.

Dhadak 2 brings the power of Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil classic Pariyerum Perumal to Hindi cinema (Photo: IG/Dharma Productions, x/@TheCineprism)
Dhadak 2 brings the power of Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil classic Pariyerum Perumal to Hindi cinema (Photo: IG/Dharma Productions, x/@TheCineprism)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 26, 2025 07:36:51 IST

One of the most highly anticipated Hindi movies of 2025, Dhadak 2 has finally released in theaters, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie is being appreciated for its thoughtful approach to a sensitive topic, despite some misses. What adds to the importance of Dhadak 2 is the fact that it is an official Hindi remake of the highly praised Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

Karan Johar, who backed the film under the banner of Dharma Productions, validated during the trailer launch that Dhadak 2 is a “proud adaptation” of Pariyerum Perumal. The original, which is produced by Pa Ranjith, is hailed as a milestone film in Tamil cinema for its powerful socio-political message about caste discrimination presented in the form of a poignant love story.

Released in 2018, Pariyerum Perumal featured Kathir and Anandhi in the lead, with Yogi Babu, Lijeesh, and G. Marimuthu in supporting roles. The movie chronicled the life of Pariyan, a law student belonging to a marginalized class, who falls in love with Jothi, an upper-caste woman. Their love soon turns into romance, but the harsh realities of caste oppression dash their hopes. Selvaraj’s powerful narrative, combined with Santhosh Narayanan’s haunting score, brought the film critical acclaim along with commercial success.

The Politics of Pariyerum Perumal

Underneath its trappings as a love story, Pariyerum Perumal is actually a sharp commentary on the caste and class disparities in India. Perumal, the protagonist, has aspirations of becoming a lawyer so he could advocate for his people against the police and administration. He laments how the costly judicial system deprives Dalits of their right to justice. Perumal also finds it tough at law college where English is the medium of study, pointing out how even language itself becomes a hindrance in studies.

The movie grounds Perumal in his Dalit heritage his father is a traditional dancer who dances in female attire, a tradition observed by some Dalit families who dedicate their sons to temples. The film quietly laments the way society overlooks new art forms and Dalit artists by these practices. The Angum Pugazh song, praising temple dancers, received widespread acclaim.

One of the strongest metaphors in the film is in the figure of Karuppi, Perumal’s black dog. The song Karuppi ye Karuppi, rendered consistently throughout the film, was a cultural signpost of resistance. When the upper-caste men kill Karuppi by setting it on fire onto a railway track, the act represents the violent oppression and intimidation of Dalits. This poignant imagery lingers with audiences, rendering the film not only a love story but also a scathing critique of caste distinctions.

From Tamil Classic to Hindi Remake

Pariyerum Perumal has garnered many prestigious awards over the years, such as the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards for Best Story and Best Director, and was even screened at international film festivals, making it an instant modern classic. Its success was so overwhelming that it was remade not once but several times, namely the Kannada film Karki (2024) and the latest one is the Hindi remake Dhadak 2.

Interestingly, Dharma Productions has not done this for the first time. Dhadak (2018), the first film in the series, saw the launch of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and was a Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Similar to Sairat, Pariyerum Perumal also has its roots in strong caste realities, so naturally, Dhadak 2 would appeal to Hindi audiences looking for socially conscious stories.

With Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s powerful performances, Shazia Iqbal’s direction, and the weight of Mari Selvaraj’s original narrative, Dhadak 2 attempts to reintroduce a much-loved Tamil masterpiece to a wider Hindi-speaking audience. While comparisons are inevitable, the film stands as a reminder of how regional cinema continues to inspire mainstream Bollywood with stories that matter.

ALSO READ: Love Or Vandalism? How Visitors’ Scribbles Are Killing India’s Historical Monuments | Photos

Tags: dhadak 2pariyerum perumalSiddhant Chaturveditriptii dimri

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals her over-the-top routine, says she travels from Gwalior to Agra to buy "coffee"
Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy 2025 Nomination For ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ Says ‘It’s All Because Of Imtiaz Ali’
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme
Shehzad Poonawalla attends 'Ajey: The Untold Story' screening, praises Yogi Adityanath's journey
'Made in India' first look out: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh to bring Titan's story to ott

LATEST NEWS

Second-half surge against Nepal puts India in SAFF U17 final
Watch:’Snake Is Also Bengalified’ Viral Video Shows Snake Swimming Through Kolkata Floods With Fish In Mouth
Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj offers prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on fifth day of Navratri
Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory
Foodsure Machines – India's Most Trusted Manufacturer of Makhana Processing & Mayonnaise-Making Machines
"We must be a special team": Pakistan's captain Salman Agha praises team effort after win over Bangladesh
1.91 lakh schoolgirls in UP learn banking basics under Mission Shakti initiative
Fynd Enters GCC to Power the Region's Next Wave of Retail Innovation
"Just focus on cricket": Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson ahead of historic Asia Cup final against India
Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj
Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj
Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj
Dhadak 2 Is A Remake Of This Much-Loved Tamil Film Of Mari Selvaraj

QUICK LINKS