Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra Passes Away: His Sholay Paycheck Was Bigger Than You Think

Dharmendra Passes Away: His Sholay Paycheck Was Bigger Than You Think

Dharmendra Passes Away: Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, was the highest-paid actor in Sholay, earning Rs 1.5 lakh more than Amitabh Bachchan’s Rs 1 lakh. His massive fee reflected his unmatched stardom in the 1970s, when he charged up to Rs 15 lakh per film.

Dharmendra passed away on Monday November 24 at his Mumbai residence. (Photo: X,Imdb)
Dharmendra passed away on Monday November 24 at his Mumbai residence. (Photo: X,Imdb)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 24, 2025 14:53:33 IST

Dharmendra Passes Away: His Sholay Paycheck Was Bigger Than You Think

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on Monday November 24 at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89, leaving fans and the film fraternity in mourning. As tributes pour in for the “He-Man of Indian cinema,” an interesting chapter from his illustrious journey has resurfaced his surprising paycheck from Sholay, one of India’s most iconic films.

Dharmendra: The Highest-Paid Star of Sholay

Even though Sholay (1975) featured a powerhouse ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan, Dharmendra remained the highest-paid actor in the film.
According to reports, he was paid Rs 1.5 lakh for playing the beloved character Veeru, a huge sum in the 1970s and substantially higher than the rest of the cast. Amitabh Bachchan, who would later become Bollywood’s biggest superstar, earned Rs 1 lakh, while the others took home less than a lakh each.

This massive paycheck reflected Dharmendra’s unmatched stardom during the 1970s and 80s. At the peak of his career, he reportedly charged between Rs 5–15 lakh per film, making him one of the highest-paid actors of the era.

A Star Who Defined Generations

Born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in Punjab, the actor carved an extraordinary place in Hindi cinema over six decades. With more than 300 films to his name, he delivered blockbusters like Ankhen, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Pratigya, Dharam Veer and Hukumat.

Alongside mass entertainers, his acclaimed performances in classics such as Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Samadhi, and The Burning Train earned him immense respect as a versatile actor.

Remembering a True Icon

Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy on-screen charm, unmatched mass appeal and the powerful cinematic moments he created will continue to inspire generations.

Even decades after Sholay, his stardom shines through stories like his record-breaking fee, reminding fans why Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable icons.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 2:53 PM IST
Dharmendra Passes Away: His Sholay Paycheck Was Bigger Than You Think

