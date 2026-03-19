‘Sorry Fans’: After Dhurandhar 2 Show Cancellations Across India, PVR Cinemas Issues Apology Cites Content Issues And Missing Regional Versions

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has issued a public apology to audiences after widespread cancellations and delays of Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows across India on its release day, March 19.

In a statement shared on social media, the company expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, acknowledging the disappointment among fans who faced last-minute cancellations and delayed screenings.

“An apology to all Dhurandhar fans! We deeply regret the cancellations and the disappointment caused. Delays occurred due to content-related challenges, and some shows were cancelled as regional versions weren’t available,” the statement read.

Content Issues and Missing Regional Versions Behind Chaos

Explaining the disruptions, PVR Cinemas said delays were caused by “content-related challenges” in certain locations, which were beyond its control.







The multiplex chain also revealed that several shows had to be cancelled due to the non-availability of regional language versions from the production side.

While Hindi screenings have now begun running in many theatres, dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada are still awaited, leading to significant disruption, especially in non-Hindi markets.

Refunds Offered, Audiences Asked to Check Updates

PVR assured moviegoers that they can opt for refunds or switch to alternate shows as schedules stabilise.

“We understand how disappointing it feels when something you were looking forward to doesn’t go as planned,” the company said, urging audiences to check its app and website for real-time updates on show availability.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Faces Opening Day Glitches Despite Hype

The Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, opened to massive anticipation but ran into multiple technical and exhibition issues during paid previews on March 18 and continued into release day.

Across cities including Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, several shows were either delayed or cancelled, with IMAX screenings reportedly taken offline and evening slots disrupted across multiplex chains.

Southern Markets Hit Hard by Last-Minute Cancellations

The disruption was more severe in southern states, where theatres cancelled non-Hindi shows due to the non-availability of dubbed content.

Audiences who had booked tickets for Tamil and Telugu versions were left confused, with some theatres offering Hindi screenings with subtitles as an alternative.

Technical Delays, KDM Issues Add to Screening Problems

Apart from missing regional versions, delays were also attributed to last-minute edits and technical processes, including the delivery of KDM (Key Delivery Message), which is essential for screening films in theatres.

Industry insiders noted that without KDM access, exhibitors are unable to play the film, leading to last-minute cancellations in several locations.

Strong Box Office Response Despite Setbacks

Despite the disruptions, Dhurandhar 2 has shown strong box office potential. The film reportedly earned around ₹43 crore during paid previews, indicating solid audience interest.

Trade experts suggest the film could still perform well over the weekend, especially as show schedules stabilise and regional versions become available.

Amid the confusion, director Aditya Dhar assured audiences that efforts are underway to streamline screenings across languages.

He stated that while most Hindi shows are running, Tamil and Telugu versions are expected to roll out later, with other regional versions following soon.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda: Why This Milk Soda Drink Is Trending & How to Make It at Home