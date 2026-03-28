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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

A lighthearted video connected to Dhurandhar 2 is making waves across social media, drawing laughter and witty reactions from viewers online. The clip features residents of Lyari, a locality in Karachi that is prominently depicted in the film.

Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 28, 2026 18:47:46 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

A lighthearted video connected to Dhurandhar 2 is making waves across social media, drawing laughter and witty reactions from viewers online. The clip features residents of Lyari, a locality in Karachi that is prominently depicted in the film, offering a humorous take on its massive box office success.

Lyari Residents Add a Comic Twist

In the viral video, locals jokingly remark that since the film has reportedly earned ₹1000 crore, director Aditya Dhar should return ₹500 crore so they can fix the roads in their neighbourhood. Their tongue-in-cheek comment cleverly blends satire with reality, highlighting everyday civic concerns through humour.

Social Media Can’t Get Enough

The amusing clip has clearly struck a chord with netizens, who are widely sharing it across platforms. What makes the moment particularly engaging is how residents have merged real-life issues with the film’s success, turning it into a relatable and entertaining online conversation.

A Highly Anticipated Release

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres on March 18, 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has been generating significant buzz, with fans excited to see the return of the character Hamza Ali Mazari on the big screen.

Certification and Genre

Given its intense action sequences and strong language, the film has been awarded an A certificate by the CBFC, restricting its theatrical viewing to audiences aged 18 and above.

A Sequel That Raises the Bar

Serving as a follow-up to the 2025 installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film aims to push boundaries within the Indian action genre. Dhar’s storytelling and scale attempt to redefine the landscape of mainstream action cinema.

Plot and Narrative Depth

The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, as he infiltrates Karachi’s criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. With a runtime of 229 minutes, the film sustains a gripping narrative that keeps audiences engaged throughout.

Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Performance

Ranveer Singh delivers what many are calling a career-defining performance, portraying a complex character caught between covert operations and emotional turmoil. His portrayal seamlessly connects the character’s internal struggles with the film’s high-octane action.

Strong Supporting Cast

The film also benefits from compelling performances by Arjun Rampal, who plays the menacing Major Iqbal, along with Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, whose grounded portrayals add emotional weight to the narrative.

Beyond Action: A Psychological Edge

Unlike typical thrillers, the film invests significant time in exploring Jaskirat’s psychological journey during his undercover mission. This adds authenticity to his eventual face-off with Major Iqbal, making the conflict feel raw and believable rather than purely cinematic spectacle.

Blending intense action with emotional depth, Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate conversations—both for its cinematic scale and for the unexpected, humorous moments it inspires off-screen.

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Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

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Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

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Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’
Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’
Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’
Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

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