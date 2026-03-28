What is Parasite Cyclospora Cayetanesis? Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Lost 4 Kg In 2 Weeks- Check For Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Precautions

Saba Azad has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasitic infection. Sharing an update on Instagram, she mentioned that despite the difficult phase, her partner Hrithik Roshan has been a constant source of support, keeping her spirits up.

The actress also revealed that she lost 4 kilograms in just two weeks due to the infection, which she contracted despite strictly consuming home-cooked meals and carrying her own water wherever she went.

Alongside the update, Saba posted a photo on Instagram, flashing a peace sign while resting on a large hospital bed.

Sharing the tale of the worst 14 days of her life, she wrote, “Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For somone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. Iv lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk. One day im training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next im half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights (sic).”

She advised everyone to wash their vegetables and fruits properly before consuming. “So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it – cause sometimes it really does!! ” Our new method is Baking soda veggie wash ( Herbal Strategi has a good one),” she added.

Saba appreciated Hrithik’s talent for finding humour even in the darnest situations. “@hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations…PS – I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide,” further added in the post.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a protozoan parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a diarrheal disease transmitted through contaminated food and water.

What is Cyclospora Cayetanensis?

Cyclospora Cayetanensis is a microscopic, single-celled parasite that infects the small intestine. It causes an illness known as Cyclosporiasis, which primarily affects humans. Unlike many bacteria or viruses, this parasite requires time outside the human body to become infectious, which means it is not typically spread directly from person to person.

How does it spread?

The parasite is most commonly transmitted through:

Contaminated fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables

Water that has been exposed to infected fecal matter

Poor sanitation or hygiene practices during food handling

Foods like leafy greens, berries, cilantro, and basil have been linked to past outbreaks.

Symptoms to watch for

People infected with Cyclospora cayetanensis may experience symptoms within about a week of exposure. These include:

Frequent, watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Bloating and gas

Nausea and fatigue

Abdominal cramping

If left untreated, symptoms can last for weeks or even months, sometimes cycling between improvement and relapse.

Who is at risk?

While anyone can get infected, higher risk groups include:

Travelers to tropical or subtropical regions

People consuming raw or unwashed produce

Individuals with weakened immune systems

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosing Cyclosporiasis usually requires specialized stool tests, as the parasite can be difficult to detect.

The infection is treatable with antibiotics, most commonly Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole. With proper treatment, symptoms typically resolve within a few days to weeks.

How can you prevent it?

Prevention largely revolves around good hygiene and food safety:

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption

Drink clean, treated water

Practice proper handwashing, especially before meals

Avoid consuming food from questionable sources while traveling

Though not widely known, Cyclospora cayetanensis is an important public health concern, particularly in regions with limited sanitation. Awareness, safe food practices, and timely treatment can go a long way in preventing and managing this infection.

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