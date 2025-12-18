‘Dhurandhar’ Day 13 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan starrer Film Dips Wednesday, Nears Rs 450 Cr India, Crosses Rs 600 Cr Worldwide

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 13: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has not yet exhausted its power and continues to dominate the cinema even though it is at the end of the second week. This thriller with a super cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan has set entirely new standards for the box office of modern movies. The movie had a routine mid-week dip on the thirteenth day, but its path is still very positive.

The audience in India has been captivated by the story, which is also the reason for the excellent international reaction to the film; it has thus been able to enter the group of elite high-grossing Hindi cinema, proving that the combination of great performances and high-stakes action is a winning one.

Dhurandhar Day 13 Collection: Navigating a Mid-Week Decline While Nearing Domestic Greatness

Dhurandhar, on the other hand, experienced a constant but still noticeable drop in domestic income on its second Wednesday. The film earned around ₹25.50 crore net in India on the 13th day, which is a slight decrease of 16% from the previous day’s earnings.

The total domestic net collection has now reached an impressive ₹437.25 crore. Although the film faced a drop during the middle of the week, it still has a substantial presence in cinema halls, particularly in the Northern Indian circuits. The psychological barrier of ₹450 crores is now very close, and so, the trading experts predict a huge increase in the film’s collection over the upcoming weekend.

The movie’s capacity to hold double-digit figures even in its second week is a clear indication of the strong word-of-mouth generated by the intense acting of Ranveer Singh and the terrifying performance of Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Total: Shattering Global Benchmarks and Surpassing Iconic Blockbusters

The movie’s overall global performance has been nothing less than historic. The film’s worldwide total, which has already exceeded the ₹600 crore milestone, is now around ₹639 crore.

Among the various things that the movie has done, one of the most remarkable is that it has knocked off the lifetime global earnings of many legendary blockbusters, one of them being Ranveer Singh’s own Padmaavat. The international markets, mainly North America and the Middle East, were the major contributors to this revenue stream, and they were attracted by the film’s high production qualities and its customary appeal to the diaspora.

The film has thus hastened its move towards the ₹700 crore global mark and has, at the same time, cemented its position as an “All-Time Blockbuster,” which has not only set but also raised a bar for the forthcoming year-end releases.

