Home > Entertainment > Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here's What You Need To Know

Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here’s What You Need To Know

Dharmendra's conversion to Islam as a myth that never dies in Bollywood rather than a truth that has been authenticated.

Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here's What You Need To Know (Image Credit: Hema Malini via Instagram)
Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here's What You Need To Know (Image Credit: Hema Malini via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 24, 2025 15:59:28 IST

Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here’s What You Need To Know

For a long time, there have been rumors that the Bollywood superstar Dharmendra along with his co star and later wife Hema Malini, converted to Islam around 1979 to make their marriage official, especially since Dharmendra was already married at that time.

Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? 

These rumors became stronger when during the 2004 elections the mention of a supposed Nikahnama that is Islamic marriage certificate came into play, with the Congress leaders allegedly turning in a copy in court claiming that Dharmendra and Hema changes their names to ‘Dilawar Khan’ and ‘Ayesha B’ respectively. Nevertheless, even though these claims persisted, both Dharmendra and Hema Malini went on record denying the conversion alleging, with Dharmendra declaring to Outlook magazine in 2004 ‘This is a completely false allegation. I am not the kind of person who changes his religion for his convenience.’

Dharmendra And Hema Malini

Even though the rumors were back during the 2004 election period, the report indicates that there has been no legal or reliable religious record publicly confirming the supposed conversion. At that time, news organizations mentioned the photocopy of a nikahnama, but the authenticity and the situation of the document were never officially verified either in court or by reliable religious authority records. Both stars have repeatedly avoided publicly asserting the conversion, affirming that their marriage was private and such matters should not be open to speculation.

Dharmendra Death

As a final point, the contention of Dharmendra’s conversion to Islam as a myth that never dies in Bollywood rather than a truth that has been authenticated. It reveals how the topic has been kept alive for decades thanks to media coverage, allegations on election days, and public curiosity, but at the same time, it emphasizes the absence of solid evidence or official records that approve the conversion. In light of the denials from the parties concerned and the lack of legal proof, adopts a careful and investigative approach towards the issue. Ultimately, it leaves the matter undecided, the conversion is still a matter of belief, not fact.

Also Read: Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 3:17 PM IST
Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here’s What You Need To Know

Did Dharmendra Convert To Islam To Marry Hema Malini? Here’s What You Need To Know

