Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy

IVE’s latest teaser for “XOXZ” triggered a huge controversy where fans accused the K-pop girl group of plagiariSing the ALLDAY PROJECT’s breakout hit, “FAMOUS.” The comparison comes from similar rooftop scenes and for colorful aesthetics. It is worth noting how the public is divided as IVE gears up for the much-anticipated comeback on August 25. There’s a continuing debate on social media on the original artistry of K-pop. Let’s take a closer look at the whole thing.

IVE’s Rooftop Scene Similarity: Coincidence or Copy?

At the center of the controversy is the rooftop sequence from both teasers: “XOXZ” from IVE and “FAMOUS” under ALLDAY PROJECT. “FAMOUS” was released on June 16, 2025, and was one of the co-ed group songs under THEBLACKLABEL that topped all lists with its bold visuals and hip-hop flair.

While fans noted how IVE’s teaser, released on August 22, resembles the aesthetic with similar angles and neon-lit urban backdrops, netizens, to put it simply, amplify accusations of social media posts like a post declaring, “IVE copies ALLDAY PROJECT.” However, it requires a different kind of defense, arguing that rooftop settings are common in K-pop, that similarities remain superficial and lack identical choreography or set design.

Fan Responses: Mixed Reactions and Social Media Explosion

All over X, controversy spread faster than a wild fire on social media. Some fans have taken the stance of disapproval against IVE, there were accusations of them being caught up in plagiarism before, such as with the cultural appropriation of “HEYA” in 2024.

Others, on the other hand, argue that tone and delivery of “XOXZ” is different from “FAMOUS,” whereby ALLDAY PROJECT’s gritty, rap-laden sensation contrasts IVE’s vibrant and sparkle-hoisted high-energy aesthetics. “Even u don’t believe that,” stated a post on X, undermining those claims as “overblown”.

The Bigger Picture: Originality in K-pop

This is not the first time an IVE has faced allegations of plagiarism, as in the case of “HEYA” and comparisons with Red Velvet. The whole issue about “XOXZ” is, in fact, an example of a much broader issue in K-pop regarding how to keep being original in a genre laden with trends and visuals produced by high budgets.

Indeed, while ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” cataloged a new precedent for groups that were co-ed, Starship Entertainment has yet to issue a statement regarding IVE. With the coming of “XOXZ” on August 25, this argument may, by that time, have an impact on how the particular song is received.

