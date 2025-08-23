Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz

Rumours have started again amongst the K-pop enthusiasts all over the globe regarding the alleged dating of BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. As V coincidentally posted an Instagram story featuring Winnie the Pooh, speculations sparked once again regarding the discussion of the alleged romance that had been going on for quite some time.

BTS’ V’s Instagram Winnie the Pooh Story

V shared an Instagram story on August 22, 2025, where he posted the artwork of Winnie-the-Pooh from A.A. Milne’s When We Were Young. He quoted the line “If I were a King” from the work. Fans had an abrupt realisation that this was tied to a photo from the leaked collection of last year that showed a probable coupling between the two in matching Winnie the Pooh T-shirts.

Netizens went wild at the uncanny resemblance, with posts on X like, “Is that WINnie the Pooh ,” gaining thousands of likes. Some fans pointed out that Jennie’s recent Instagram caption emoji matched an element in V’s post, which added to the speculation of intentional couple hints. Is this merely coincidental or is it true?

A History of “Taennie” Speculation

There is a long history of V and Jennie’s rumoured relationship began in Dec 2021 following V’s short follow of her before quickly unfollowing and claiming it was by mistake. The rumours heightened when a couple of alleged photos of the couple surfaced purportedly taken in Jeju Island, then on May 2023, this was spearheaded by a video of the two holding hands in Paris.

Neither HYBE nor YG Entertainment has bothered to release any formal announcements of this engagement, prompting fans to speculate on the relationship since other proofs considered matching accessories such as keychains and synchronised social media activity. V’s military discharge in June 2025 also motivated the frenzy, as fans cited a cake captioned “I’m happy to be with you.” However, Korean netizens are not too confident about this, as they dismissed them as recycled fan theories.

ARMY and BLINK’s Reactions

The “Taennie” rumour has brought in a divide among their fans. Supporters bombarded X with hashtags like #Taennie as if to vindicate the chemistry the two had with comments like, “They’re both beautiful and successful. Why the jealousy?”

Other people, especially the Korean netizens, pressurised the fans to keep their distance, calling the actions stalker behaviour and demanding privacy. The bad debate aptly brings to light the places in which K-pop idols thrived, rationalizing their personal lives with public personas.

