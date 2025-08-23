LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz

Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz

BTS V's post on Instagram featuring Winnie the Pooh has sent all K-pop fans abuzz over Taennie dating rumours. Are V and Jennie dropping couple hints or is it just a coincidence? Fans are obsessed, but will the agencies spill the tea?

BTS V’s Winnie the Pooh Post Sparks Jennie Dating Rumours
BTS V’s Winnie the Pooh Post Sparks Jennie Dating Rumours

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 23, 2025 15:17:48 IST

Rumours have started again amongst the K-pop enthusiasts all over the globe regarding the alleged dating of BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. As V coincidentally posted an Instagram story featuring Winnie the Pooh, speculations sparked once again regarding the discussion of the alleged romance that had been going on for quite some time. 

BTS’ V’s Instagram Winnie the Pooh Story

V shared an Instagram story on August 22, 2025, where he posted the artwork of Winnie-the-Pooh from A.A. Milne’s When We Were Young. He quoted the line “If I were a King” from the work. Fans had an abrupt realisation that this was tied to a photo from the leaked collection of last year that showed a probable coupling between the two in matching Winnie the Pooh T-shirts.

Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz

Netizens went wild at the uncanny resemblance, with posts on X like, “Is that WINnie the Pooh ,” gaining thousands of likes. Some fans pointed out that Jennie’s recent Instagram caption emoji matched an element in V’s post, which added to the speculation of intentional couple hints. Is this merely coincidental or is it true?

A History of “Taennie” Speculation

There is a long history of V and Jennie’s rumoured relationship began in Dec 2021 following V’s short follow of her before quickly unfollowing and claiming it was by mistake. The rumours heightened when a couple of alleged photos of the couple surfaced purportedly taken in Jeju Island, then on May 2023, this was spearheaded by a video of the two holding hands in Paris.

Neither HYBE nor YG Entertainment has bothered to release any formal announcements of this engagement, prompting fans to speculate on the relationship since other proofs considered matching accessories such as keychains and synchronised social media activity. V’s military discharge in June 2025 also motivated the frenzy, as fans cited a cake captioned “I’m happy to be with you.” However, Korean netizens are not too confident about this, as they dismissed them as recycled fan theories.

ARMY and BLINK’s Reactions

The “Taennie” rumour has brought in a divide among their fans. Supporters bombarded X with hashtags like #Taennie as if to vindicate the chemistry the two had with comments like, “They’re both beautiful and successful. Why the jealousy?”

Other people, especially the Korean netizens, pressurised the fans to keep their distance, calling the actions stalker behaviour and demanding privacy. The bad debate aptly brings to light the places in which K-pop idols thrived, rationalizing their personal lives with public personas.

Also Read: BTS’ RM’s Heartfelt Weverse Update For ARMY, ‘When We Meet Again…’

Tags: bts vJenniekpopkpop fans

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz
Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz
Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz
Are BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’S Jennie Dating? Taehyung’s Instagram Story Reignites ‘Taennie’ Romance Buzz

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?