Home > Entertainment > BTS’ RM’s Heartfelt Weverse Update For ARMY, ‘When We Meet Again…’

RM of BTS just wrote a letter that made the whole world swoon on Weverse from LA, where the boys are working hard on their 2026 debut. Fresh from military life, Namjoon's poetic vibes and "I'll fly to you soon" promise have ARMYs buzzing for the group's return!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 23, 2025 14:26:39 IST

BTS Leader RM recently made a heart-touching letter for ARMYs worldwide on Weverse on August 22, 2025, from Los Angeles, where BTS is gathering material for its 2026 comeback album and RM’s words carry with them introspection and gratitude and end with a promise, “I’ll be flying to you soon.”  

RM’s Poetic Window Into Life Post-Military

RM wrote this from the terrace in Los Angeles, this letter turns one introspective, mostly about how he spends a day two months after coming out of military service in June 2025. Waking up at 10, doing workout, working all evening with fellow BTS members, seems to be the routine for their life in a house that is on rent. “It’s strange,” says RM, comparing this reunion to Bon Voyage Pyeongchang, a nostalgic and surreal experience combined in this way. It is this kind of vulnerability that strengthens his bond with ARMY, who adores his unprocessed honesty.

BTS Teasing the 2026 Comeback Album

RM guarantees his fans that all members of the group are working on the next album that is due to come out in the spring of 2026. The seven members, Jin, RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are now accumulating creativity in this landmark album, together in Los Angeles since July. 

RM teases the rediscovery of previously lost sides of himself from this collaborative experience, raising interest in the themes of the eventual album. Will these themes include their military transformative experience or will they connect with the band’s emotional depths? A buzz of excitement will follow for a world tour in its turn, compounding interest in this daring, new BTS era.

A Love Letter to ARMY

He writes a touching poem that ends with, “What color do you wear today? I miss you… I will be flying to you soon.” This statement, signed “Namjoon Kim,” signifies his commitment to ARMY.

His words fill the gap of this three-year hiatus and give the hope of being back to reunite with them, “as if it was never that long.” As BTS is preparing for 2026, this letter from RM highlights the unbreakable bond he shares with fans and anticipates a grand comeback.

Tags: btsbts armybts comebackRM

