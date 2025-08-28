Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Nivetha Pethuraj Rajhith Ibran Relationship: After years of speculation and keeping her relationships and personality notoriously secret, actress Nivetha Pethuraj has come openly to declare her relationship with a Dubai-based businessman, Rajhith Ibran. The disclosure was made through an emotional post in her social media where she posted a photo with her partner and wrote only to my now and forever with heart emojis.







This declaration has been received with fan adoration and support in equal measures across the board and within the industry circles, who have been ardently following the path of the actress. Nivetha, known in the Tamil and Telugu film industry as a versatile actress, who debuted in Oru Naal Koothu, has made a splash without ever bringing her personal life into the limelight. The announcement is a new and happy step to the star who has decided to share this special occasion with her well-wishers.

The Man Behind the Smile: Who is Rajhith Ibran?

Rajhith Ibran is an experienced name in the Dubai business circle, namely, the hospitality industry. Although he has an origin in the modeling industry, he has established a good career in business. The relationship between the couple is reportedly having flourished in Dubai where Nivetha has also been staying some time.

Their social media profile featured the two of them sharing a picture which was an official and clear indication of their relationship.

Wedding Bells on the Horizon: A Private Affair?

Since the public announcement, industry sources report that there is a marriage in the offing between the two later this year. The ceremony is highly assumed to be intimate and secretive as only their close friends and family are expected to be present.

Although the dates and specifics are not released yet, the news has already caused enormous hype. Her relationship confirmation has ended previous controversies and speculation over the personal life of the actress, and she can now go ahead with this new voyage with the full backing of her fans.

