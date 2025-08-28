LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Nivetha Pethuraj Rajhith Ibran Relationship: After years of privacy, actress Nivetha Pethuraj confirmed her relationship with Dubai businessman Rajhith Ibran through a heartfelt social media post. Fans and industry circles showered love, while whispers of a possible wedding keep excitement alive

Nivetha Pethuraj opens up about love with Rajhith Ibran (Pc: Instagram)
Nivetha Pethuraj opens up about love with Rajhith Ibran (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 28, 2025 14:47:54 IST

Nivetha Pethuraj Rajhith Ibran Relationship: After years of speculation and keeping her relationships and personality notoriously secret, actress Nivetha Pethuraj has come openly to declare her relationship with a Dubai-based businessman, Rajhith Ibran. The disclosure was made through an emotional post in her social media where she posted a photo with her partner and wrote only to my now and forever with heart emojis.



This declaration has been received with fan adoration and support in equal measures across the board and within the industry circles, who have been ardently following the path of the actress. Nivetha, known in the Tamil and Telugu film industry as a versatile actress, who debuted in Oru Naal Koothu, has made a splash without ever bringing her personal life into the limelight. The announcement is a new and happy step to the star who has decided to share this special occasion with her well-wishers.

The Man Behind the Smile: Who is Rajhith Ibran?

Rajhith Ibran is an experienced name in the Dubai business circle, namely, the hospitality industry. Although he has an origin in the modeling industry, he has established a good career in business. The relationship between the couple is reportedly having flourished in Dubai where Nivetha has also been staying some time.

Their social media profile featured the two of them sharing a picture which was an official and clear indication of their relationship.

Wedding Bells on the Horizon: A Private Affair?

Since the public announcement, industry sources report that there is a marriage in the offing between the two later this year. The ceremony is highly assumed to be intimate and secretive as only their close friends and family are expected to be present.

Although the dates and specifics are not released yet, the news has already caused enormous hype. Her relationship confirmation has ended previous controversies and speculation over the personal life of the actress, and she can now go ahead with this new voyage with the full backing of her fans.

Also Read: What Led Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra To Say Yes To Rapper French Montana After A Public Divorce?

Tags: Nivetha PethurajNivetha Pethuraj relationshipRajhith Ibran

RELATED News

Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls
Sunny Leone Reveals The Surrogacy Costs That Took Everyone By Surprise

LATEST NEWS

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’
Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking
Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking
Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking
Did Nivetha Pethuraj Just Confirm Her Romance With Rajhith Ibran? Fans Can’t Stop Talking

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?