TRENDING |
What Led Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra To Say Yes To Rapper French Montana After A Public Divorce?

What Led Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra To Say Yes To Rapper French Montana After A Public Divorce?

Rapper French Montana is engaged to Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra after a whirlwind romance. From quiet dinners to a dramatic past marriage and bold public divorce, Mahra is now rewriting her story.

Rapper French Montana is engaged to Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra after a whirlwind romance (Photo: Pinterest by, Familia Al-Maktoum. En español)
Rapper French Montana is engaged to Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra after a whirlwind romance (Photo: Pinterest by, Familia Al-Maktoum. En español)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 28, 2025 13:10:59 IST

A love story that’s part fairy tale, part reality check but it is something that truly deserves your attention.. French Montana, the rapper, a global fame who rose from the streets of New York, is now engaged to Sheikha Mahra, a princess from Dubai’s powerful Al Maktoum family. It’s a couple that people find hard to believe are even together.

French Montana and Princess Sheikha Mahra’s unexpected love story ends in a dreamy Paris proposal

They started seeing each other somewhere in 2024 but it was quiet initially. They left the fans  surprised  by mixing two very different worlds, hip-hop culture and royal tradition. The moments they shared were a mix of something extra yet deeply personal. There were  elegant dinners in Dubai, peaceful mosque visits, and camel rides in the desert. This wasn’t something flashy or an over the top PR stunt; these were moments of shared love.

French Montana proposed during Paris Fashion Week 2025, right after he walked the runway. The engagement felt genuine, but honestly, it could’ve been straight out of a movie. It was a flashy moment with all the lights and cameras, but somehow still personal and sweet and a real “starmet” kind of scene, where two totally different worlds came together in the best way.

After heartbreak and bold choices, Sheikha Mahra finds love again with French Montana

But here’s what makes Sheikha Mahra’s story even more compelling. In 2023, she married Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum in a wedding that had all eyes on it.

Yet, just a year later, she publicly ended the marriage in a way that stunned everyone. Her Instagram post didn’t just say “we’re done “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you” Take care, your ex-wife.”



That was just not a break up announcement, it was her claiming back her power and strength. She raised her voice in the situation where many keep quiet.

Sheikha Mahra didn’t retreat. Instead, she launched her own perfume line, starting with a bold scent named Divorce.

Now, standing next to French Montana, she’s rewriting her story on her own terms. Their engagement isn’t just about celebrity gossip or royal headlines; it’s about two people finding love after heartbreak, blending cultures, and proving that sometimes the best relationships come from the most unexpected places.

