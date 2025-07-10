Who Is Sheikha Mahra? Emirates Princess Sparks Dating Rumours With French Montana A Year After Controversial Divorce

Sheikha Mahra, 31-year-old princess of the Ruler of Dubai, is at the eye of the storm in the new tale. Her very public divorce one year ago, the Emirati princess is now causing tongues to wag with romance with Moroccan American rapper French Montana. Their recent public outings together, most recently at Paris Fashion Week, have caused widespread speculation, creating an image of a contemporary royal grappling with new personal liberty and unforeseen chemistry in public.

Princess Mahra: A Life of Philanthropy and Modernity

Sheikha Mahra, born on February 26, 1994, is not only a member of the royal family in Dubai, but a celebrated one too. Sheikha Mahra is the child of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Zoe Grigorakos and graduated from a university in London in International Relations. Other than her studies, she is also known for being involved in humanitarian activities, contributing to charities for humanity, and backing Emirati designers locally. Her mother-daughter profile and embracing her personality outside the palace made her the best among the rest within the royal family, striking a balance between tradition and modernity.

A Fresh Start: Post-Divorce Ventures and New Horizons

Her July 2024 divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, barely months following the birth of their daughter, was the breaking point that put her in the world news. Sheikha Mahra has been very tough and ambitious since her transformation Her ability to turn personal experience into a potent statement is demonstrated by the notable launching of her own perfume brand, Mahra M1, with the audaciously called “Divorce” as its debut scent. Her purported relationship with French Montana now adds even another fascinating dimension to her changing public image, pointing to a new era of introspection and high-profile meetings.

