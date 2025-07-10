LIVE TV
Khalistani Terrorists Fire Multiple Rounds At Kapil Sharma's Newly-Opened Cafe In Canada- Watch!

Khalistani Terrorists Fire Multiple Rounds At Kapil Sharma’s Newly-Opened Cafe In Canada- Watch!

Kapil Sharma's new cafe in Surrey, Canada, was attacked with multiple gunshots by Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the motive, linking it to rising extremist threats in Canada against Indian public figures.

Kapil Sharma's Kap's Café in Surrey, Canada, targeted in a gunfire attack by Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi; no injuries reported, investigation underway.
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Café in Canada Attacked!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 19:40:47 IST

Kapil Sharma’s dynamic entry into the Canadian hospitality industry got a dramatic twist last night as gunshots were reportedly heard when Kap’s Café was opened in Surrey, British Columbia. The Indian television host and popular Indian comedian, recognized for his charm and sense of humor, also attended with family members and friends, as well as popular Canadian Indian celebrities. The festivities took a nasty turn when patrons indicated they felt terror and anxiety as a sharp noise echoed on the outdoor restaurant premises about 9:15 PM local time. No one was hurt, but the episode sent shock waves in the entertainment and hospitality sector with issues of safety at top celebrity establishments overseas.

Multiple Rounds Fired by Khalistani Operative Harjit Singh Laddi

As per Reports, within a few hours Harjit Singh Laddi, suspected mastermind of the banned Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and among India’s most wanted terrorists according to the Central agency NIA, stepped forward to claim credit. In a video that had emerged on social media, Laddi had squarely attributed his actions to “remarks allegedly made by Sharma,” claiming that the firing was carried out for personal grievance BKI, which has a reputation of being separatist in nature, has in the past been accused of masterminding violent incidents in India and overseas. Laddi, reportedly based in Germany, is accused of coordinating previous assassinations including the April 2024 murder of VHP leader Vikas Bagga in Punjab and is said to manage BKI’s transnational operations



Police Investigating Motive, Forensics, and Wider Threat Links

Surrey police have sealed off the area, recovered bullet shells, and are carefully reviewing CCTV and forensic information. Authorities are attempting to ascertain if the attack was a single incident of intimidation or one of a multitude of coordinated attempts by Khalistani extremists against overseas public figures. At the same time, Canadian security officials in recent years have progressively raised alarms about extremist organizations utilizing Canadian space as a launchpad for planning violence towards Canadians as well as Indians in Canada and India.

Cutting more sharply to the point, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier asserted that Canada’s extremist groups function under a legitimacy blanket in free speech societies. This incendiary setting gives context to the Kap’s Café attack not only as destruction, but as a threatening sign of militant transnational presence.

