Home > Entertainment > Raghav Juyal’s Action Thriller Kill Is Getting A Tamil Makeover With This Actor- Details Inside!

Raghav Juyal’s Action Thriller Kill Is Getting A Tamil Makeover With This Actor- Details Inside!

Raghav Juyal's action-thriller Kill is being remade in Tamil, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead. Known for his intense roles, Dhruv steps into gritty action for the first time. Fans now await who will reprise Raghav’s chilling villain role in this high-octane adaptation.

Dhruv Vikram to star in Tamil remake of Raghav Juyal’s action-thriller Kill; fans excited to see who takes on the chilling villain role in this intense, high-octane adaptation.
Dhruv Vikram gears up for intense action in the Tamil remake of Kill but can anyone match Raghav Juyal’s unforgettable villainous twist?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 17:39:24 IST

Bollywood action-thriller Kill, in which dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal had debuted in hard-hitting cinema, is now going South! In an electrifying turn of events that has sent cinema enthusiasts abuzz, the film is set to be officially remade in Tamil with Kollywood heartthrob Dhruv Vikram playing the lead. Familiar as he is with his hyperactive performances and cuteness oozing boyish charm, Dhruv’s signing for this adrenaline-pumping remake has already sparked industry tongues. The original film, funded together by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, had generated word-of-mouth with its action grunge, gripping narrative, and Raghav’s stunningly jarring yet positively received act as a menacing villain. This regional remake here attempts to carry that adrenaline-fueled energy forward with a regional twist.

Dhruv Vikram Steps Into the Action Spotlight with Kill Remake

Dhruv Vikram, son of screen legend Chiyaan Vikram, has had no experience playing gritty parts. Following rave reviews for his acting in Adithya Varma and Mahaan, the young thespian will take it on steroids with this action fest. Starting shoot later this year, the Tamil remake of Kill will allegedly retain the high-octane plot that turned the original Hindi film into a cult hit. Industry accounts say Dhruv was particularly sought after for his dark screen worth and acting skill to play complicated characters with emotional nuance and physical dexterity both integral to this gory thriller’s storyline.

The remake will not be a mere alteration of language; it will be made in such a manner that it will appeal to Tamil audiences without disrupting the core drama and adrenaline-pump action. Casting plans are also on to cast a strong negative lead to complement Dhruv’s energy, as the negative role enacted by Raghav Juyal in the Hindi version took away the point of interest of the film.

Raghav Juyal’s Villainous Turn Sets the Bar for South’s Remake

Though Raghav Juyal is viewed mainly through his dance steps and sense of comedy, Kill made his career overnight. His character as a cold-blooded killer shocked and surprised critics and viewers worldwide and established him as an actor to be counted upon as a serious performer. With this remake in Tamil, everyone eagerly waits to see who will play the role of Raghav and whether the South version can spell the same surprise horrors.

The original Kill was not another action film; it was a mix of psychological warfare, survival instinct, and cat-and-mouse game on a lumbering train that had audiences hanging by the edge of their seats. If rumors in the grapevine are anything to go by, the Tamil version will upscale the production, with sophisticated choreography, local flavor, and music score that will complement the gritty atmosphere. And with Dhruv taking the lead, the fans are equally eager to know who will be playing the villain new or old Tamil baddie?

