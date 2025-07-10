LIVE TV
Narivetta Is Finally Hitting This OTT Platform: Here's How You Can Stream Tovino Thomas' 2025 Cop Drama

Narivetta Is Finally Hitting This OTT Platform: Here’s How You Can Stream Tovino Thomas’ 2025 Cop Drama

Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta, based on the 2003 Muthanga tribal protest, premieres on Sony Liv on July 11, 2025. After a successful theatrical run, the gripping cop drama is set to reach a wider audience through its OTT release.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 17:34:37 IST

 Actor Tovino Thomas’ 2025 cop drama, Narivetta is all set for its OTT release. The makers have finally decided for the release date and the announcement for the same has been made today, July 10. The film is a gripping story based on the real life incident of the 2003 Muthanga Case. 

Narivetta OTT Release Date

Narivetta will be streaming on Sony Liv from July 11, 2025. The announcement is made officially by the Streaming hub on their official social media handles.   



Narivetta: A Thrilling Action Drama

Narivetta by director Anuraj Manohar, starring Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran (his Malayalam debut) is a Malayalam film based on the 2003 Muthanga Case. The film was released on May 23, 2025. The film follows the narrative of a 28-year-old Varghese( Tovino Thomas)  who is struggling to find his place in this fast moving world. Unemployed, he turned down every job because they didn’t fit in his definition of a ‘respectable job’. Eventually, His relationship with his girlfriend Nancy (Priyamvada Krishnan) , whom he cherishes deeply ends due to his own indecisiveness and lack of aim and direction in his life. Left without any choice, Varghese takes up the job as a constable in the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF).

This job served as a catalyst that changed his whole life and transformed him into someone new. Though mocked by his superiors, Varghese found his companion and ally in Officer Bashir Ahmed (played by Suraj Venjaramoodu). Under his guidance and companionship, he matures, until the story takes a dramatic turn with the involvement of an operation rooted in the 2003 Mathua tribal protest. This intersection forces Varghese to revisit and question his own morality, principles and identity once again.

Narivetta: Box Office Success

Released on May 23, the films garnered positive reviews and is a commercial success thanks to its positive reviews both from critics and audience. With a budget of ₹10 crores, the film has received a ‘plus’ verdict at the box office and collected ₹31.54 crores worldwide. 

With its OTT release on July 11, after 40 days of theatrical run, fans are thrilled and excited to experience this cinematic art. 

Tags: NarivettaOTT ReleaseSony LivTovino Thomas

