Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

False rumours about Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffering a heart attack spread online, causing panic among fans. The legendary filmmaker is in perfect health; his hospital visit was a routine check-up during promotions for his upcoming film Love & War.

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer a Heart Attack?
Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer a Heart Attack?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 25, 2026 15:10:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

The internet entered a state of panic when people started spreading rumors about the health condition of legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A report claimed that the director had suffered a heart attack and needed emergency treatment at a Mumbai hospital on February 24, which marked his 63rd birthday.

The announcement created panic in both his fan base and the film industry because it came during his active promotional work for his upcoming film Love & War.

You Might Be Interested In

The official debunking of these allegations has occurred. The filmmaker is in good health, and the alarming headlines were nothing more than a product of misinformation.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Routine Check-up

The filmmaker visited a medical facility for his scheduled visit which he had organized before his planned arrival. Bhansali’s team explained his hospital visit occurred because he needed to do his regular health check-up, which he does to stay healthy during his busy work schedule.

There was no emergency admission or cardiac event. His representatives emphasized that the director is perfectly fine and has already resumed his creative commitments.

The digital age allows routine medical visits to become instant false news when they receive coverage from sensationalist media outlets.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Career Longevity

Bhansali has dedicated his current efforts to developing his professional career while pursuing his storytelling interests. His birthday interview with Variety India revealed his strong determination to create films until his death.

The director who currently works on Love & War pre-production and filming with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal has extended his artistic capabilities beyond their previous limits.

His recent statements show his commitment to filmmaking because he finds joy in his work instead of needing to take time off for health reasons.

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: heart attack rumoursSanjay Leela Bhansali

RELATED News

Pro-Palestine Voice or Contradiction? Swara Bhasker Gets Brutally Slammed For Using Nestle Milkmaid For Iftar Amid BDS Debate: ‘I Try Very Hard To…’

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition To Ban ‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’, Says Title Not Derogatory To Community, Movie Set To Release On Feb 27

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release In India: Date, Time Revealed, Here’s When To Watch It On Netflix And See The Romance Unfold

Soft- Launching A Wedding Royally: Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Nailing The Game With Pool Match, Japanese Dinner And VIROSH Premier League

Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date Locked: When, Where And How To Watch The Explosive Launch Reveal

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened
Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened
Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened
Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

QUICK LINKS