Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

The internet entered a state of panic when people started spreading rumors about the health condition of legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A report claimed that the director had suffered a heart attack and needed emergency treatment at a Mumbai hospital on February 24, which marked his 63rd birthday.

The announcement created panic in both his fan base and the film industry because it came during his active promotional work for his upcoming film Love & War.

The official debunking of these allegations has occurred. The filmmaker is in good health, and the alarming headlines were nothing more than a product of misinformation.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Routine Check-up

The filmmaker visited a medical facility for his scheduled visit which he had organized before his planned arrival. Bhansali’s team explained his hospital visit occurred because he needed to do his regular health check-up, which he does to stay healthy during his busy work schedule.

There was no emergency admission or cardiac event. His representatives emphasized that the director is perfectly fine and has already resumed his creative commitments.

The digital age allows routine medical visits to become instant false news when they receive coverage from sensationalist media outlets.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Career Longevity

Bhansali has dedicated his current efforts to developing his professional career while pursuing his storytelling interests. His birthday interview with Variety India revealed his strong determination to create films until his death.

The director who currently works on Love & War pre-production and filming with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal has extended his artistic capabilities beyond their previous limits.

His recent statements show his commitment to filmmaking because he finds joy in his work instead of needing to take time off for health reasons.

