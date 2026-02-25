Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

The anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana has reached its highest point because of reports about a successful private test screening, which took place at Cinemark Playa Vista in Los Angeles.

This exclusive event, which included attendees from 18 to 60 years of age, served the purpose of testing how well international audiences would respond to the story before its Diwali debut.

The early feedback indicates that the film goes beyond being a traditional adaptation of an ancient epic because it showcases exceptional visual effects together with powerful emotional impact.

The film establishes itself as a historic achievement for Indian cinema through its ensemble cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi playing Sita, and Yash playing Ravana.

Ramayana Cinematic Excellence

The Los Angeles screening emphasized the film’s technical achievements through its implementation of advanced visual effects, which Prime Focus Studios created.

Viewers reported that the production budget matched international superhero franchises, but the film stayed true to its deeply emotional narrative.

The audience found their most important moment through the experimental score, which A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer created as a historical partnership to produce a hauntingly beautiful element for the movie.

Tiwari and his producers test the film in a Western market to verify that its pacing and visual elements will connect with worldwide viewers while they preserve the original material.

Ramayana Strategic Launch

The filmmakers selected their test screening date, which fell nine months before their scheduled Diwali 2026 movie premiere. The creative team uses this strategy to improve their editing work while creating new CGI effects, which they test with actual audience responses.

The first installment of this two-part movie series requires its creators to achieve perfect execution of their opening sequence. The promotional campaign will begin at spring festivals and continue until the November 5 launch date.

The film will present itself as a “two-part cinematic extravaganza” that will complete its story in late 2027 through Yash’s Monster Mind Creations as its co-production company.

