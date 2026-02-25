LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana held a private test screening at Cinemark Playa Vista, Los Angeles, receiving strong early reactions. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the epic wowed viewers with grand VFX, emotional depth and a powerful score by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Impresses at Secret LA Test Screening Ahead of Diwali 2026 Release
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Impresses at Secret LA Test Screening Ahead of Diwali 2026 Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:54:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

The anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana has reached its highest point because of reports about a successful private test screening, which took place at Cinemark Playa Vista in Los Angeles.

This exclusive event, which included attendees from 18 to 60 years of age, served the purpose of testing how well international audiences would respond to the story before its Diwali debut.

The early feedback indicates that the film goes beyond being a traditional adaptation of an ancient epic because it showcases exceptional visual effects together with powerful emotional impact.

You Might Be Interested In

The film establishes itself as a historic achievement for Indian cinema through its ensemble cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi playing Sita, and Yash playing Ravana.

Ramayana Cinematic Excellence

The Los Angeles screening emphasized the film’s technical achievements through its implementation of advanced visual effects, which Prime Focus Studios created.

Viewers reported that the production budget matched international superhero franchises, but the film stayed true to its deeply emotional narrative.

The audience found their most important moment through the experimental score, which A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer created as a historical partnership to produce a hauntingly beautiful element for the movie.

Tiwari and his producers test the film in a Western market to verify that its pacing and visual elements will connect with worldwide viewers while they preserve the original material.

Ramayana Strategic Launch

The filmmakers selected their test screening date, which fell nine months before their scheduled Diwali 2026 movie premiere. The creative team uses this strategy to improve their editing work while creating new CGI effects, which they test with actual audience responses.

The first installment of this two-part movie series requires its creators to achieve perfect execution of their opening sequence. The promotional campaign will begin at spring festivals and continue until the November 5 launch date.

The film will present itself as a “two-part cinematic extravaganza” that will complete its story in late 2027 through Yash’s Monster Mind Creations as its co-production company.

Also Read: The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines in a Daring Adventure Full of Deadly Secrets, Hidden Dangers, and a Shocking Twist You Didn’t See Coming

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 11:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nitesh Tiwari RamayanaRamayana test screeningRanbir Kapoor Lord Ram

RELATED News

Soft- Launching A Wedding Royally: Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Nailing The Game With Pool Match, Japanese Dinner And VIROSH Premier League

Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date Locked: When, Where And How To Watch The Explosive Launch Reveal

The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines In A Daring Adventure Full Of Deadly Secrets, Hidden Dangers, And A Shocking Twist You Didn’t See Coming

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Jilted Lover Fires Point-Blank At Bride During Varmala Ceremony In Bihar’s Buxar, Bullet Rips Into Abdomen, 18-Year-Old Collapses On Stage, Now Critical

WATCH: Ranji Trophy Final Turns Ugly as Paras Dogra Clashes With Mayank Agarwal And Karnataka Players

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shakib Al Hasan Eyes Bangladesh Return Despite Murder Charges Ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Blames ‘Dodgy Burger’ After Swiggy Order Goes Wrong

India Navigates US Tariff Shifts: Section 122 Moves Shake Global Markets, Will Trade Advantage Hold?

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

ICSI Announces CS Professional December Result: Here’s How To Check Scores Online

Claude AI Set To Disrupt White-Collar Jobs? New ‘Cowork’ Plugin Manages Google Workspace And Microsoft Office-Know How It Will Impact You

NBA Results: LeBron James Falls Again as Orlando Magic Rally Late to Sink Los Angeles Lakers in Thriller

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Holds Secret Los Angeles Test Screening, Sparking Massive Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

QUICK LINKS