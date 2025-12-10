LIVE TV
Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm Pathaan 2 Amid Dhurandhar Hype? This Is How King Khan Reacted With Unexpected Announcement

Pathaan 2 gets surprise confirmation at Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai real estate event, sending fans into a frenzy. With Chile shoot plans, a Spy Universe crossover setup and SRK’s emotional speech, the hype for YRF’s biggest sequel just hit top gear.

SRK in Pathaan (PHOTO: X)
SRK in Pathaan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 10, 2025 14:38:37 IST

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm Pathaan 2 Amid Dhurandhar Hype? This Is How King Khan Reacted With Unexpected Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan is back officially. Pathaan 2, probably the most talked-about film in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, got an unexpected confirmation at a real estate event in Dubai.

SRK showed up for the unveiling of a tower named after him, but things took a wild turn when the Danube developer casually dropped, “Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai,” right there on stage. 

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 Update Sparks Massive Spy Universe Hype

The crowd went nuts. Within minutes, fan pages across social media were buzzing, posting videos and hyping the moment.

The timing? Couldn’t have been better. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar just blew up the box office with a massive Rs 200 crore opening, so now, every spy movie coming up has people’s expectations through the roof. 

How did the Internet react? 

Fans didn’t waste a second. Suddenly, everyone was posting stuff like, “After the tsunami of Dhurandhar, the hype for Pathaan 2 is SKY HIGH.” 

There’s even talk that Pathaan 2 gets its official setup in a post-credit scene from Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Alpha. Nobody wants to miss a beat.

At the same event, Shah Rukh got a little reflective. He’s had a crazy year, winning a National Award, getting a bronze DDLJ statue put up in London, and now, there’s literally a skyscraper with his name on it. He told the audience, “I’ve become someone my parents can look down on proudly from heaven.” It was a real, emotional moment.

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm Pathaan 2 Amid Dhurandhar Hype? This Is How King Khan Reacted With Unexpected Announcement

There’s more. Pathaan 2 is set to start shooting next year, and Chile is on the map as a major location.

When Chile’s President Gabriel Boric Font visited India, both countries actually sat down to talk about film collaborations, including plans for Pathaan 2 to showcase Chile’s stunning scenery on the big screen.

And if that wasn’t enough, the word in the industry is that Pathaan 2 won’t just continue SRK’s story. It’s supposed to set the stage for the huge Tiger vs Pathaan crossover, which fans have been waiting for. Basically, Pathaan 2 isn’t just another sequel, it’s a big piece of the whole Spy Universe puzzle.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 2:24 PM IST
