LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening

Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening

Fans were thrilled as Ben Stiller and Tramell Tillman made a surprise appearance at Cinespia’s outdoor screening of Zoolander. The stars engaged with the crowd, shared stories, and posed with fans, turning the nostalgic movie night into an unforgettable Hollywood event.

Ben Stiller And Tramell Tillman thrill fans at Cinespia Zoolander screening
Ben Stiller And Tramell Tillman thrill fans at Cinespia Zoolander screening

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 18, 2025 03:27:00 IST

Derek Zoolander was back in movie theaters, and the occasion was special! The cult comedy Zoolander was shown special screening under the stars by Cinespia as part of their summer screening series at Hollywood Forever cemetery.

Even the blue steel moment wasn’t seen in the film itself, though, as instead it was the crowd of costumed revelers who cheered on a surprise guest appearance, making a thoroughly nostalgic chuckle spread through the under-dressed masses: the man himself, Ben Stiller. Along with the surprise came Tramell Tillman who has made his riveting roles on the shows Severance and Godfather of Harlem and eagerly joined in on the spontaneous fan love with Stiller. 

It was a palpable electricity that tensed when the two stars, obviously thrilled with the crowd response, made the rounds, conversed with fans, posed with fans, and even occasionally struck a pose or two themselves, transforming this typical movie-night into something of a Hollywood event.

Unexpected Guest Stars Delight Fans

The sight of Ben Stiller and Tramell Tillman rattled an excitation through the Cinespia audience. Stiller as a mastermind behind the now- and forever clueless Derek Zoolander, seemed quite moved by the fact that such a love still exists to this very day, and the movie was released more than forty years ago.



He told stories about the set, and he also showed appreciation that the movie was used in pop culture ever since. Although Tillman did not have any personal role in creating “Zoolander,” he was also an avid fan of comedic movies and was eager to meet fans. They made the outdoor screening an interactive event creating a blurred boundary between the audience and the celebrity in the unusual venue, the historic cemetery.

Blue Steel Still Reigns Supreme

Though many years have passed since the release of the film, the wit and quotability of Zoolander are quite apparent as attested by the sizable audience and the crowd of fans dressed in the signature Derek Zoolander Blue Steel pose. Bagusa Film nods to the fashion industry and its never-done-to-death quips struck home to the Cinespia audience as well as it did when the movie was first shown.

The nostalgia that followed Stiller’s surprise appearance was a simple reminder of the genius of comedy that the film entailed and the place it took in filmic history. It was indeed the night of the power of a popular movie to unite people, and the unplanned appearance of Stiller and Tillman made it a unique unforgettable evening for all people, who spent it with a movie.

Also Read: Anna Faris And Regina Hall Return For Scary Movie 6, Reviving The Iconic Horror Comedy Franchise

Tags: Ben StillerTramell TillmanZoolander screening

RELATED News

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening
Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening
Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening
Did They Really Show Up? Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman Surprise Fans At Cinespia ‘Zoolander’ Screening

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?