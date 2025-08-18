Derek Zoolander was back in movie theaters, and the occasion was special! The cult comedy Zoolander was shown special screening under the stars by Cinespia as part of their summer screening series at Hollywood Forever cemetery.

Even the blue steel moment wasn’t seen in the film itself, though, as instead it was the crowd of costumed revelers who cheered on a surprise guest appearance, making a thoroughly nostalgic chuckle spread through the under-dressed masses: the man himself, Ben Stiller. Along with the surprise came Tramell Tillman who has made his riveting roles on the shows Severance and Godfather of Harlem and eagerly joined in on the spontaneous fan love with Stiller.

It was a palpable electricity that tensed when the two stars, obviously thrilled with the crowd response, made the rounds, conversed with fans, posed with fans, and even occasionally struck a pose or two themselves, transforming this typical movie-night into something of a Hollywood event.

Unexpected Guest Stars Delight Fans

The sight of Ben Stiller and Tramell Tillman rattled an excitation through the Cinespia audience. Stiller as a mastermind behind the now- and forever clueless Derek Zoolander, seemed quite moved by the fact that such a love still exists to this very day, and the movie was released more than forty years ago.

Tramell Tillman is Really really good looking. #severance https://t.co/0D7nI56lnp — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) August 17, 2025







He told stories about the set, and he also showed appreciation that the movie was used in pop culture ever since. Although Tillman did not have any personal role in creating “Zoolander,” he was also an avid fan of comedic movies and was eager to meet fans. They made the outdoor screening an interactive event creating a blurred boundary between the audience and the celebrity in the unusual venue, the historic cemetery.

Blue Steel Still Reigns Supreme

Though many years have passed since the release of the film, the wit and quotability of Zoolander are quite apparent as attested by the sizable audience and the crowd of fans dressed in the signature Derek Zoolander Blue Steel pose. Bagusa Film nods to the fashion industry and its never-done-to-death quips struck home to the Cinespia audience as well as it did when the movie was first shown.

The nostalgia that followed Stiller’s surprise appearance was a simple reminder of the genius of comedy that the film entailed and the place it took in filmic history. It was indeed the night of the power of a popular movie to unite people, and the unplanned appearance of Stiller and Tillman made it a unique unforgettable evening for all people, who spent it with a movie.

