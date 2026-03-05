LIVE TV
Did Yami Gautam Take A Dig At Kriti Sanon? Aditya Dhar’s Wife Likes A Reel Questioning Actress Winning Best Actress Award

Kriti Sanon’s Best Actress win at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 for Tere Ishk Mein has sparked online debate, with some fans arguing Yami Gautam or Kangana Ranaut deserved the trophy instead.

Yami Gautam and Kriti Sanon (IMAGE: Instagram)
Yami Gautam and Kriti Sanon (IMAGE: Instagram)

March 5, 2026

Yami Gautam Vs Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon just picked up the Best Actress trophy at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 for her role in Tere Ishk Mein, and the internet jumped right into debate mode.

Yami Gautam likes a reel shading Kriti Sanon

Some people think the award should’ve gone to Yami Gautam for Haq or Kangana Ranaut for Emergency instead. Fans are going at it online, and now a Reddit post claims Yami actually liked a reel that questions Kriti’s win.

That reel mashes together two clips: one shows Kriti at the awards, showing off her trophy, and the other features Yami talking about how she’s stopped seeking outside validation. Naturally, people started talking.

How did the Internet react? 

One person on Reddit asked, “If Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar hadn’t been such a box office hit, would anyone honestly be arguing Yami deserved Best Actress for Haq?”

Another chimed in, calling Yami “insecure” and saying she’s always shaded others. Someone else claimed Yami’s a better actor than Kriti, but Kriti won because she “pulled more strings” and maybe got some help from her brother.

Honestly, these kinds of arguments pop up almost every awards season. Last year, people were upset when Alia Bhatt won Best Actress and said Yami should’ve gotten recognition for Article 370. Now it’s Kriti’s turn in the spotlight and the line of fire.

The Zee Cine Awards kicked off this year’s award season, with plenty more shows and trophies coming up. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

