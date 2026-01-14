LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Dies At 68 After Metastatic Prostate Cancer Battle

Scott Adams: Scott Adams, the creator of the widely acclaimed comic strip Dilbert, has died at the age of 68, according to an announcement shared on his social media channels. Adams had revealed in May that he was battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 14, 2026 00:23:54 IST

Scott Adams: Scott Adams, the creator of the widely acclaimed comic strip Dilbert, has died at the age of 68, according to an announcement shared on his social media channels. Adams had revealed in May that he was battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Dilbert, known for satirizing the absurdities of corporate life, was one of the most popular comic strips in the United States, especially during the 1990s. However, the strip faced backlash in February 2023 after Adams made controversial remarks about race, prompting hundreds of newspapers to drop it. Following this, he continued the series independently as Dilbert Reborn on his website, offering a subscription-based version.

Life, Career, And Legacy Of Scott Adams

A native of New York, Adams began his career as a bank teller from 1979 to 1986. He earned his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, in the same year. Adams later worked as an engineer at Pacific Bell, where the environment inspired the workplace satire that became Dilbert, which debuted in 1989.

Despite stopping the drawing himself in November 2025 due to partial paralysis in his hands, Adams continued writing Dilbert scripts while illustrators brought them to life. Known for his outspoken political views, he was a long-time supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Final Words And Personal Reflections

Adams’ ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced his death during a livestream episode of Coffee with Scott Adams, which he hosted daily until his passing. In a statement penned on New Year’s Day, Adams reflected on his life, “I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If I get any benefits from my work, I’m asking that you pay it forward as best as you can. That’s the legacy I want. Be useful, and please know, I loved you all to the very end.”

Adams leaves behind a legacy of humor, satire, and influence in both the comic and corporate worlds, remembered for capturing the quirks and absurdities of office life in a way few others have.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 12:23 AM IST
