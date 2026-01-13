LIVE TV
Actress Celina Jaitly Denied Access To Children Despite Joint Custody Order Amid Divorce Battle; Shares Emotional Note

Celina Jaitly: Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has alleged that she is being denied communication with her three children despite having a joint custody order from an Austrian family court. The actor, who returned to India in October last year, shared a deeply emotional note describing what she called years of marital abuse and systemic obstruction following her separation from husband Peter Haag.

Actress Celina Jaitly Denied Access To Children Despite Joint Custody Order Amid Divorce Battle; Shares Emotional Note (Pic Credits: X)
Actress Celina Jaitly Denied Access To Children Despite Joint Custody Order Amid Divorce Battle; Shares Emotional Note (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 13, 2026 23:14:19 IST

Celina Jaitly: Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has alleged that she is being denied communication with her three children despite having a joint custody order from an Austrian family court. The actor, who returned to India in October last year, shared a deeply emotional note describing what she called years of marital abuse and systemic obstruction following her separation from husband Peter Haag.

Jaitly married the Austria-based hotelier and entrepreneur in 2011 and later moved abroad. Their children- Winston, Viraj, and Arthur are currently residing in Austria with Haag, who reportedly issued her a divorce notice last year.

“Heartbroken”: Actor Speaks Of Communication Cut-Off

In her statement, Jaitly said she has had no contact with her children despite a subsisting court order granting joint custody. She alleged repeated interference in parent-child communication, including what she described as selective narratives and intimidation that prevented regular interaction.

The actor said the situation has left her devastated, adding that she believes the denial of access is aimed at isolating her from her children and weakening her position in the ongoing legal battle.

Claims Of Financial Coercion And Systemic Imbalance

Jaitly further claimed that she repeatedly sought an amicable separation in the interest of her children, but those efforts were allegedly met with demands linked to her pre-marital assets and conditions she described as degrading.

She also alleged that she was discouraged from pursuing her professional career and was told to take up menial work in Austria to retain joint custody. According to the actor, jurisdictional challenges, financial pressure, and systemic imbalance have continued to work against her since she chose to stand up for her rights.

In her note, Jaitly said the abuse she experienced left her isolated and silenced for years, alleging that she was even denied access to her own income during the marriage.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:14 PM IST
