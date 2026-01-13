Who Is Ms Gori? US-Based Singer-Influencer Who Accused Karan Aujla Of Extra-Marital Affair | Here’s What We Know

Karan Aujla: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, widely admired by fans for his public admiration of wife Palak and often described as a “green flag,” is facing allegations of an extra-marital relationship. The claims have been made by US-based singer and influencer Ms Gori, who says she was involved with Aujla without knowing he was married.

Aujla, known for popular tracks such as Tauba Tauba and I Really Do, has not responded publicly to the allegations so far.

Ms Gori Claims Relationship, Alleges Silence Attempts

Ms Gori has alleged that Aujla concealed his marital status during their association. While she has not shared direct evidence, she has said she will make a detailed public statement soon.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Ms Gori posted a lengthy note speaking about women being “manipulated, shamed, and rewritten publicly” to avoid accountability. Without naming Aujla directly in the statement, she indicated that she would no longer remain silent and urged women to stand firm in their integrity.

In a subsequent post, she alleged that members of Aujla’s team were attempting to silence her. She claimed that influencers were being threatened with legal action for sharing or supporting her statements. “I won’t be silenced,” she wrote, calling for an end to what she described as manipulation and intimidation.

Who Is Ms Gori?

Ms Gori is a Vancouver-based singer, model, and digital creator. She is part of the twin rap duo Nyx & Nym and is active on Instagram under the handle @msgorimusic, where she has over 25,000 followers.

She has connections within the Punjabi entertainment space and is known for her comedy collaborations with Punjabi comedian Harmeet Singh Kohli. She has also reportedly appeared in a Netflix series.

In recent days, Ms Gori has been sharing promotional clips of a diss track, which she suggests is inspired by her alleged relationship with Aujla. Notably, she had first hinted at the extra-marital affair claims in July, but the issue has gained renewed attention following her latest posts.

