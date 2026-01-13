LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rs 2 Crore Demand In 7 Days: Why Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Is Facing Legal Trouble Before Release? Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Ban For THIS Reason

Rs 2 Crore Demand In 7 Days: Why Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Is Facing Legal Trouble Before Release? Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Ban For THIS Reason

The teaser of O Romeo has sparked controversy after Hussain Ustara’s daughter Sanober sent a legal notice to the filmmakers, seeking Rs 2 crore compensation and a halt to the film’s release.

Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo faces legal trouble (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo faces legal trouble (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 13, 2026 19:14:09 IST

The teaser for O Romeo just dropped, and people are already going wild on social media. But in the middle of all the hype, some pretty shocking news broke: Hussain Ustara’s daughter, Sanober, has sent a legal notice to the filmmakers.

Is Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo in legal trouble? 

She says the movie shows her father in a bad light, and she’s demanding Rs. 2 crores in compensation, plus she wants the money within seven days.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sanober sent the letter last week to producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj.

She claims the film hurts her family’s reputation and wants the filmmakers to hold off on releasing O Romeo until her complaints are sorted out. She’s not just asking for money; she wants the whole release put on pause.

All this has definitely stirred up a lot of conversation, but the filmmakers haven’t confirmed if the story is actually based on real people.

Still, ever since the teaser came out, people have been speculating that the film draws inspiration from Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi’s stories. The teaser itself says it’s inspired by real events, which has only fueled the rumours.

About Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo

Now, about O Romeo, it’s the first time Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj are working together. It also marks Vishal’s reunion with Shahid Kapoor after more than eight years; their previous projects include Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Triptii Dimri is teaming up with both of them for the first time, too.

The film promises to be a visual treat: an action thriller packed with drama, stunning shots, and a heavy dose of emotion. O Romeo hits theatres on February 13, 2026.

The teaser sets the stage for a love story that’s never returned, a wild, emotional ride full of passion, heartbreak, and the kind of consequences you can’t take back. 

You catch a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor, covered in tattoos, throwing punches, and firing guns. The teaser also rolls out the rest of the cast: Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and even Farida Jalal, who turns up in a surprisingly fierce role. 

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 7:14 PM IST
