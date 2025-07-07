Diljit Dosanjh Should Have Given A Clarity On Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Says Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has spoken out amid backlash against Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ and said the actor-singer should have provided clarity on the matter.

The film, which was released on June 27 in theatres overseas, has sparked controversy amid India-Pakistan tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, after which India launched Operation Sindoor.

In an interview with ANI, Sirsa said that Dosanjh should have provided “clarity” and informed people that the film had been shot earlier.

“He didn’t give any clarity on that… Our fight is not with the people of Pakistan, our battle is with the system there,” Sirsa said.

“When it comes to the country, people have feelings and their feelings are not wrong. So, I feel that Diljit did not present the matter the way he should have,” he added.

Calling Diljit a patriotic person, Sirsa said he knows Diljit personally.

“Us aadmi ne hamesha desh bhakti ki baat ki hai… I believe that in this situation, Diljit should have provided clarity on this film. I feel he somehow failed to do so.”

Diljit Dosanjh has faced criticism from social media users, film industry members, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Amid all the backlash, Diljit posted behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming movie ‘Border 2,’ putting to rest rumors about his exit from the film.

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 hit and stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is being directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

(With inputs from ANI)

