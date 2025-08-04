Home > Entertainment > Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row

Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row

Khushboo Patani, ex-Army Major and Disha Patani’s sister, hits back at fake news linking her to Premanandji Maharaj. Clarifying her viral clip was misused, she vows legal action against accounts spreading lies, calling out harassment and online defamation.

Khushboo Patani posted a video warning against fake news spreaders
Khushboo Patani posted a video warning against fake news spreaders

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 15:04:55 IST

Khushboo Patani, who’s Disha Patani’s sister and a retired Army Major, isn’t messing around when it comes to her name being dragged through the mud.

She’s stepped up, warning that anyone spreading fake stories or trying to tarnish her reputation is in for legal trouble. In a recent video, she set the record straight—again. She made it crystal clear: she never said a word against Premanandji Maharaj. 

Khushboo Patani vows to take legal action against fake news

What actually happened? Her viral clip—yeah, the one everyone’s talking about—was chopped up, taken out of context, and was originally aimed at spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya. She’d already tried to clear things up on Instagram, but apparently, people missed the memo. So she decided to speak up one more time and squash the rumours for good.

Khushboo’s been flooded with nasty, misogynistic messages from followers of both spiritual leaders. She called out the trolling, asking her supporters not to believe unverified claims. Her post’s caption pulled no punches: “Fake News Against Me! Deliberate effort to defame me!”

She didn’t stop there. Khushboo called out specific accounts, putting them on notice. “Every account spreading fake news about me will be sued under Indian law!” she wrote. She named @yourrspiritualgirl as one of the main offenders, saying the channel was pushing lies that led to harassment and put her at risk.

She explained that she’s filing legal action for defamation, forgery, manipulation, spreading fake news, and online harassment under various sections of the IPC and IT Act. And she promised—she’s not letting it slide. Other accounts called out include @utsavshukla.news and @delhi_ka_deepak_official. 

Why was Aniruddhacharya in the news? 

Disha Patani’s sister, Retired Major Khushboo Patani, has found herself at the centre of social media debates again—but this time, it’s not about her fitness routines or acts of kindness. The former army officer, who’s often praised for her compassion, is now facing backlash for her strong reaction to spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya’s latest sermon.

Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, is a well-known religious speaker from Mathura. During a recent event at Vrindavan’s Gauri Gopal Ashram, he made some remarks that many have called out as sexist. In a clip that’s making the rounds online, he commented, “Ab ladki late hai 25 saal ki. Ab 25 saal ki ladki chaar jagah mu maar chuki hoti hai. Sab nahi par bahut. Aur wo 25 saal ki jab aati hai toh puri jawan hoke aati hai. Jab jawan hoke aayegi toh swabhavik hai ki uski jawani kahi fisal jaegi.” 

Roughly translated, he implied that women who marry at 25 have usually been in relationships with several men—and that by the time they reach that age, their youth has “slipped away.” Not surprisingly, those comments have sparked outrage, and Khushboo Patani’s response has only added fuel to the fire.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar Reveals Why Sholay’s Iconic Dialogues and Characters Still Shape Indian Culture 50 Years On

RELATED News

‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Oasis Concert Turns Fatal At Sold-Out Wembley Show As Man In 40s Dies Fatally After Falling
Swinging Through Time: The Evolution of Spider-Man On Screen
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set to Deliver a Villain-Packed, High-Stakes MCU Showdown, Here’s What to Expect
Telugu Film And Web Series Shoots Halted As Workers Strike For 30% Pay Hike, Producers Call Demand Unreasonable

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Her Last Tribute To Shri Shibu Soren
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?