Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row

Khushboo Patani, who’s Disha Patani’s sister and a retired Army Major, isn’t messing around when it comes to her name being dragged through the mud.

She’s stepped up, warning that anyone spreading fake stories or trying to tarnish her reputation is in for legal trouble. In a recent video, she set the record straight—again. She made it crystal clear: she never said a word against Premanandji Maharaj.

Khushboo Patani vows to take legal action against fake news

What actually happened? Her viral clip—yeah, the one everyone’s talking about—was chopped up, taken out of context, and was originally aimed at spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya. She’d already tried to clear things up on Instagram, but apparently, people missed the memo. So she decided to speak up one more time and squash the rumours for good.

Khushboo’s been flooded with nasty, misogynistic messages from followers of both spiritual leaders. She called out the trolling, asking her supporters not to believe unverified claims. Her post’s caption pulled no punches: “Fake News Against Me! Deliberate effort to defame me!”

She didn’t stop there. Khushboo called out specific accounts, putting them on notice. “Every account spreading fake news about me will be sued under Indian law!” she wrote. She named @yourrspiritualgirl as one of the main offenders, saying the channel was pushing lies that led to harassment and put her at risk.

She explained that she’s filing legal action for defamation, forgery, manipulation, spreading fake news, and online harassment under various sections of the IPC and IT Act. And she promised—she’s not letting it slide. Other accounts called out include @utsavshukla.news and @delhi_ka_deepak_official.

Why was Aniruddhacharya in the news?

Disha Patani’s sister, Retired Major Khushboo Patani, has found herself at the centre of social media debates again—but this time, it’s not about her fitness routines or acts of kindness. The former army officer, who’s often praised for her compassion, is now facing backlash for her strong reaction to spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya’s latest sermon.

Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, is a well-known religious speaker from Mathura. During a recent event at Vrindavan’s Gauri Gopal Ashram, he made some remarks that many have called out as sexist. In a clip that’s making the rounds online, he commented, “Ab ladki late hai 25 saal ki. Ab 25 saal ki ladki chaar jagah mu maar chuki hoti hai. Sab nahi par bahut. Aur wo 25 saal ki jab aati hai toh puri jawan hoke aati hai. Jab jawan hoke aayegi toh swabhavik hai ki uski jawani kahi fisal jaegi.”

Roughly translated, he implied that women who marry at 25 have usually been in relationships with several men—and that by the time they reach that age, their youth has “slipped away.” Not surprisingly, those comments have sparked outrage, and Khushboo Patani’s response has only added fuel to the fire.

