Durga Puja 2025: Guwahati's Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Durga Pandal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 27, 2025 21:54:07 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity has adopted a theme related to the Indian Army for this year’s Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati.

The patriotic theme aims to pay tribute to national soldiers, honouring the Indian Army and the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

The huge pandal features a Goddess Durga idol and several cutouts of fighter jets and submarines placed on the side walls of the pandal.

The statues of Indian army soldiers, wearing uniforms and carrying weapons, were also visible inside the pandal.

Apart from the Indian army theme, the Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity has also designated a place for Zubeen Garg to pay tribute to the singer after his demise on September 19.

The committe members prepared a photo collage of Zubeen Garg, showcasing the actor’s journey in the entertainment industry.

Devatu Basu, one of the members ofthe Durga Puja organising committe, told ANI that they have been setting up a Durga Puja Pandal since 1954 with unique themes.

“We have been organising puja since 1954. We are trying to send a message. Earlier, we had taken a library theme, and this year we have taken an Indian Army theme. Apart from this, we are trying to give tribute to Zubeen Garg as he is still alive with us in our hearts,” said Basu.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

