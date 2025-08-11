LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ED Questions Rana Daggubati In PMLA Case: Inside The Online Betting Investigation Unfolding Now

ED Questions Rana Daggubati In PMLA Case: Inside The Online Betting Investigation Unfolding Now

Rana Daggubati is questioned by the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA for endorsing online betting apps. The probe targets celebrities accused of promoting illegal gambling platforms linked to money laundering. The case raises concerns about celebrity accountability and the online gaming industry.

Rana Daggubati grilled by ED in online betting case.
Rana Daggubati grilled by ED in online betting case.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 11, 2025 16:03:44 IST

Star Rana Daggubati has been among the famous faces in the film industry who has already been questioned in front of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad in a case involving online betting and gambling websites. The investigation by the ED comes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was against celebrities and influencers who promoted such Apps.

 This is all part of the larger investigation where other prominent actors, Prakash Raj and Vijay Devarakonda have also been questioned by the federal agency. The probe is based on several First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by police departments of some states that allege these individuals have promoted platforms which earned them illicit money in crores of rupees. The case demonstrates the issue of the entangled net of celebrity endorsements, Internet gaming, and possible financial anomalies.

The PMLA Probe and Celebrity Endorsements

The Enforcement Directorate is checking the part played by many celebrities and social media personalities in advertising online betting apps. These approvals have been under suspicion that they are used as a route of money laundering and thus drawing the case within the framework of the PMLA. The investigation by the agency revolves around the issue whether the endorsement fees that these people got were an aspect of proceeds of the crime out of the unlawful betting practices. Although there are celebrities who have been insistent that they were marketing legal mobile gaming applications, the investigation is focusing on the money trail as well as the character of the platforms which they were recommending.

The PMLA is a rigorous legislation enacted to fight money laundering, and it is intended to seize any property that gains access to it through illegal money laundering. The ED is carefully taking statement down as well as analyzing the financial transactions in an effort to establish the precise level of involvement that each individual has. The case illustrates that more vigilance and responsibility should be turned towards the celebrity endorsement arena, especially where there is a high liability of financial detriment.

Public Concern and the Gaming Industry

The current inquiry has led to a major discussion in the society on the morality of celebrities’ endorsement and the accountability of renowned persons. The first FIRs by the police were based on the complaint that stressed the economic and social harm of illegal gambling mobile applications which usually resorts to the use of celebrity popularity to target vulnerable people into a vicious cycle of addiction and debt.

Another aspect of the case that brings doubts lies in the difference between legal online gaming and illegal betting as people can easily confuse this line. The consequences of the investigation will probably be far-reaching in the long run with regards to how celebrities handle endorsement and how authorities track the growing multi-billion online gaming industry.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Gets A Death Threat From TV Actor Ravichandran: Will Slit His Throat

Tags: PMLA online betting caseRana DaggubatiRana Daggubati ED probe

