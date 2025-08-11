LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kamal Haasan Gets A Death Threat From TV Actor Ravichandran: Will Slit His Throat

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 14:21:22 IST

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor and politician, found himself in the middle of a storm after his remarks about Sanatana Dharma and the NEET exam.

Things escalated quickly—TV actor Ravichandran, who’s shown up in a bunch of serials, didn’t just call for a boycott of Haasan, he threatened to slit his throat. Yes, you read that right. 

All because Haasan called NEET the “ill outcome of Sanatana Dharma” at a public event, which sent right-wing supporters into a frenzy.

Kamal Haasan gets death threat

After this disturbing threat, Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, wasted no time—they filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner on Sunday, asking for security for Haasan.

So what exactly did Haasan say that riled everyone up? He was at the 15-year celebration of Suriya’s NGO, talking to a crowd of doctors, and he didn’t hold back.

Kamal Haasan said NEET has crushed the dreams of so many aspiring doctors since 2017, and questioned whether similar celebratory events would even be possible in the future.

He said, “Education is the only weapon that can break the chains of dictatorship and the chains of Sanatana Dharma. Don’t take up anything else—you won’t win with that. The majority will defeat you.”

When Kamal Haasan’s statement triggered backlash

That statement triggered a serious backlash. The BJP’s Tamil Nadu wing jumped in, slamming Haasan and demanding a boycott of his films, whether in theatres or on streaming platforms.

As of now, Haasan hasn’t responded publicly to the outrage. The situation’s tense, and everyone’s watching to see what happens next.

Tags: kamal haasan, Ravichandran, trending news

