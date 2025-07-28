Home > Entertainment > Ed Sheeran’s 2026 Loop Tour Hits Australia & New Zealand: How To Get Tickets

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour kicks off January 2026 in Auckland, hitting Australia and New Zealand with extra shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland due to wild demand. Supporting his vibrant new album Play, Sheeran’s buzzing about his Arijit Singh collab, Sapphire! Here's when and how you can get the tickets.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 28, 2025 16:22:00 IST

Ed Sheeran recently announced his new Loop tour, which will kick-start in January 2026. Adding to the excitement, the singer is now bringing his Loop Tour to Australia and New Zealand. Due to overwhelming demand, he has added additional shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland, reported Billboard. The stadium tour will start on January 16 at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium and will continue through New Zealand before heading to Australia for shows in every major capital city.

The newly announced concerts include a second date at Perth’s Optus Stadium, as well as three additional shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, bringing the total number of dates to 15 across both countries, according to the outlet. Tickets for all dates will go on sale on Tuesday, July 29, at staggered times. The tickets will be available on AXS, Ticketmaster and Ticketek.

The Loop Tour will support Sheeran’s next studio album, Play, set to be released September 12 via Warner Music. Described as “an explorative, technicolour pop album that captures the fun, chaos, and heart of an artist reinvigorated by life and travel,” the project includes singles “Azizam,” “Sapphire,” and “Old Phone.” The album marks Sheeran’s first major release since Autumn Variations in 2023, reported Billboard.

Sharing details about the tour, Ed, in an Instagram post earlier, he wrote, “Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour. New stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time, I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues 29th July, see you all there x.”
Meanwhile, Ed is basking in the success of his latest song, ‘Sapphire,’ which he made in collaboration with Arijit Singh.Sharing what went on behind the track, Ed, in an Instagram post, wrote, “Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process. I shot the music video with @liampethickphoto and @nicminns across my India tour earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture.”

He added, “The final jigsaw piece for me was getting @arijitsingh on the record, I’ll make a post about that in a few days but it was a journey to get there and such an amazing day of music and family. Me and him have done a full Punjabi version of the song that will come out in the next few weeks, which has a lot more of him on it. This is the album version of the song, and my favourite song on the album. Hope you guys love it. Sapphire out now x.”

(with inputs from ANI)

Tags: Ed Sheeranhollywoodtour

