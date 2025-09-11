Ekka OTT Release: Yuva Rajkumar’s Action-Packed Kannada Thriller Finally Drops – Here’s When And Where To Watch

Kannada action film directed by Elysium, with the dynamic Yuva Rajkumar in lead role, is to be released digitally under the title, Ekka, and the movie would reach out to a larger audience with the use of high-octane action and the dramatic storyline it delivers. The movie has finally arrived on the streaming platform Zee5 after some long time since it was released in cinemas.

The movie reached cinemas on July 18, and it debuted to respectable box office returns. It is likely to make the film available to the general audience that might not have watched the movie theatres, and it will be a new opportunity to enjoy the gripping storyline and a strong performance of its protagonist. The release is a milestone in the history of Kannada cinema since it is still growing in digital platforms and has the potential to attract cine lovers around the world.

‘Ekka’ Release Details & Platform

The Yuva Rajkumar fans and the movie goers can put down their calendars to an assured date of release. Ekka will be released on Zee5 on September 12, 2025. The film was also reportedly obtained by the digital rights of Zee Network, which guaranteed it has a leading position in one of the most popular streaming platforms.

This is based on a great opening in the theaters which brought Yuva Rajkumar to the limelight as a viable force to reckon with in the industry. The online release will give the movie a second chance at life where it can possibly attract more people and have the reputation it merits, as it is internationally recognized.

Behind the Scenes: Production and Plot

Under the direction of Rohit Padaki, Ekka is an action-drama that is riveting and has been created and developed by a team of industry giants, which includes PRK Productions, Jayanna Films and KRG Studios. The plot of the movie revolves around a character of the young man, Muthu, who lives in a village and gets involved in the criminal underworld of Bengaluru after a turn of events that he never anticipated.

That is the main feature of this story: a simple change of a naive person into a man who struggles his way in the world of criminality. The dynamite supporting performances of Atul Kulkarni and Sanjana Anand, a lauded musical score, make Ekka a great movie worth streaming to the viewers.

