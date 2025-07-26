Home > Entertainment > Ekta Kapoor Distances Herself As Government Cracks Down On Vulgar OTT Content, ALTT Among Banned Apps: ‘Not Associated’

Ekta Kapoor Distances Herself As Government Cracks Down On Vulgar OTT Content, ALTT Among Banned Apps: ‘Not Associated’

Ekta Kapoor distances herself from ALTT after the Indian govt bans 25 OTT apps for vulgar content. She clarifies she and her mother exited ALTT in June 2021, and it's now under Balaji Telefilms per a 2025 NCLT-approved merger.

Ekta Kapoor breaks silence after ALTT ban
Ekta Kapoor breaks silence after ALTT ban

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 26, 2025 08:43:00 IST

In a major step to limit unpleasant content on digital media, the Indian government banned 25 Over-The-Top (OTT) apps, including ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), through a judgement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It has been discovered that the platforms that are the focus of this broad operation contain “obscene, vulgar, and in some instances, pornographic material.”

Famous producer Ekta Kapoor quickly explained following the suspension that she and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, are no longer associated with ALTT.

Content Regulation Crackdown

Based on ongoing issues regarding the nature of content being streamed across various platforms, the government came to this conclusion. The banned apps, officials reported, had “sexual innuendos” and “extended segments of sexually explicit situations involving nudity,” often with no social message or narrative substance.

Several Indian laws, such as sections of the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act of 1986, were found to have been breached by this content. These websites had seemingly received threats and interventions prior, but infringements continued, hence the reason for this firm action to be taken in order to preserve morality and public decency.

ALTT’s Evolving Ownership

Ekta Kapoor makes a stark distinction from ALTT in her release, stating that she and Shobha Kapoor “had already relinquished their connection with ALTT back in June 2021.” The release asserts that since a recent merger properly sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 20, 2025, ALTT is presently controlled by the listed company Balaji Telefilms Limited.



The intention behind this clarification is to distance the Kapoor’s from any direct blame for the content responsible for getting ALTT on the government’s ban list by pointing to a change in the platform’s ownership and operational framework that occurred years before the current regulatory move.

Ekta Kapoor Distances Herself As Government Cracks Down On Vulgar OTT Content, ALTT Among Banned Apps: ‘Not Associated’

