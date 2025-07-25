Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered Internet service providers throughout India to block access to roughly OTT apps and websites, including ULLU, ALTT (ALTBalaji), Desiflix, MoodX and Big Shots. These platforms are known for streaming “soft porn” content under the pretext of erotic web series.

These OTT platforms were reported for breaking several laws, including Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which inhibit the transmission of vulgar or sexually explicit content.

MIB underlined that, as stated in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, specifically Rule 7, intermediaries who don’t obey the instructions face a chance of losing safe-harbour protection under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.

The decision took place after 18 other platforms were blocked for posting pornographic and offensive content in March 2024, creating a trend. Sources claim that the rulings were made in response to growing regulatory concerns about the ease at which sexually explicit content was available, frequently without any moderation or viewing restrictions.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, who has frequently spoken against the abuse of creative freedom to spread obscenity said “Platforms must respect cultural norms and refrain from taking advantage of gaps in content regulation”.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), among other regulators, have expressed concern about the objectification of women and the exposure of children in such content and have demanded stronger enforcement.

Internet service providers have been instructed to immediately block public access to the prohibited platforms. Beyond losing intermediary protection, noncompliance may result in legal repercussions. This action demonstrates the government’s increasing efforts to uphold digital decency and protect vulnerable populations from offensive media.

