Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know

With Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on the horizon, fans are asking the question that won’t go away: is Conrad Fisher still Belly’s endgame, or has Jeremiah quietly taken the lead? With the proposals while few fans are complete awe few have also disliked the same.

Him SCREAMING OUT THE WINDOW…

HIM PROPOSING WITH GLASSES ON?! I AM HAPPY #teamjeremiah RISE pic.twitter.com/obLo9hOfg6 — LunaRich (@Rich_JaDore) July 23, 2025







Conrad and Jeremiah’s Storylines Are Shifting in the Series

The series, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling books, has made one thing clear: this isn’t just a love triangle anymore, it’s a slow-burning emotional war. While Conrad (Christopher Briney) remains the moody, magnetic original love interest, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) has emerged as the emotionally available, dependable alternative. And fans are noticing.

remembering when ‘the summer i turned pretty’ cast spoke about being team jeremiah vs team conrad … how are we feeling now 🤭 #tsitp pic.twitter.com/IYpRzujClO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 16, 2023







Season 2 left Conrad heartbroken but distant, struggling to express himself in front of Belly and eventually ruining things and acting super distant until belly left him herself. Meanwhile, Jeremiah showed up for Belly in ways that resonated deeply with viewers. From prom to grief, he’s been the one physically and emotionally present and in teen dramas, that counts for a lot. The story is something the general public can deeply relate to when it comes to emotional availability and unavailability by the character.

Does the Show Still Point Toward a Conrad Endgame?

Here’s the twist: the books end with Conrad. But the show has carved out its own emotional rhythm. Jenny Han, who also runs the series, hinted the adaptation might not stick to the exact blueprint; she has added her own twists.

Still, small moments Conrad watching Belly from afar, saying what he can’t, suggest he’s not out of the running. The show seems to be setting up a deeper emotional payoff, not just a pick between brothers.

So is Conrad still endgame? The story’s not over. And in The Summer I Turned Pretty, everything can change in a single summer.

Also Read: Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop