Home > Entertainment > Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know

Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know

As The Summer I Turned Pretty heads into Season 3, fans are questioning if Conrad is still endgame or if Jeremiah is becoming Belly’s true match. With shifting dynamics and emotional depth, the series might be rewriting the love story we thought we knew.

The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Summer I Turned Pretty

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 25, 2025 08:36:34 IST

With Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on the horizon, fans are asking the question that won’t go away: is Conrad Fisher still Belly’s endgame, or has Jeremiah quietly taken the lead? With the proposals while few fans are complete awe few have also disliked the same.



Conrad and Jeremiah’s Storylines Are Shifting in the Series

The series, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling books, has made one thing clear: this isn’t just a love triangle anymore, it’s a slow-burning emotional war. While Conrad (Christopher Briney) remains the moody, magnetic original love interest, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) has emerged as the emotionally available, dependable alternative. And fans are noticing.



Season 2 left Conrad heartbroken but distant, struggling to express himself in front of Belly and eventually ruining things and acting super distant until belly left him herself. Meanwhile, Jeremiah showed up for Belly in ways that resonated deeply with viewers. From prom to grief, he’s been the one physically and emotionally present and in teen dramas, that counts for a lot. The story is something the general public can deeply relate to when it comes to emotional availability and unavailability by the character.

Does the Show Still Point Toward a Conrad Endgame?

Here’s the twist: the books end with Conrad. But the show has carved out its own emotional rhythm. Jenny Han, who also runs the series, hinted the adaptation might not stick to the exact blueprint; she has added her own twists.

Still, small moments Conrad watching Belly from afar, saying what he can’t, suggest he’s not out of the running. The show seems to be setting up a deeper emotional payoff, not just a pick between brothers.

So is Conrad still endgame? The story’s not over. And in The Summer I Turned Pretty, everything can change in a single summer.

Also Read: Summer is Officially Here! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Kicks Off With Double Episode Drop

Tags: Belly ConklinConrad FisherJeremiah Fisherthe summer i turned prettyTSITP

RELATED News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
‘KARMA’ Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS
Does Brad Pitt Approve Of Ex-Flame Jennifer Aniston’s New Rumoured Boyfriend?
Liam Payne’s Sister Goes Back The Memory Lane On One Direction Completing 15 Years: They Are Always So Proud Of You

LATEST NEWS

Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress
Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Wife Retreats to $2.4M Mansion After Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
Smriti Irani Reveals The Reason Of Her Weight Gain, Watch
Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani and Many More In Focus
PM Modi Made History: PM Modi Now India’s 2nd Longest Serving PM, Guess Who Was First?
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Dropped, Check the Latest Rate for 10 Grams Today
What Led Brooke Hogan To Go No Contact With Hulk Hogan Before He Died? Daughter Shares Her Story
UP Dowry Horror: Man Allegedly Hangs Down His 8-Month-Old Son Upside Down Over Dowry Dispute With Wife
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: US Pulls Out, Cites Hamas’ Bad Faith As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know
Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know
Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know
Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?