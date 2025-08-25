Elvish Yadav House Shooting Case: Delhi Police Nab Two Shooters Linked To Himanshu Bhau Gang

The Delhi police have managed to arrest two shooters as part of a massive breakthrough in the recent case of firing incident at the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav last week in Gurugram. The culprits- Gaurav and Aditya are alleged members of the gang Himanshu Bhau, which had been attributed to the said attack.

Arrests by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police cast a new light on the conspiracy behind the shooting of August 17, when more than two dozen shots were fired at the house of the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT 2, with his family at the home.

Elvish Firing Conspiracy Unfolds: Links to Gang Activity

It was found that the arrested men were being directed by a gangster named Himanshu Bhau who is based in the US. The gang had vented out in social media that the attack was as a result of Yadav promoting betting applications, a claim that authorities are yet to confirm. Police seized a pistol with several live cartridges, and the duo had first tried to escape by going towards the Indo-Nepal border but were told to go back to Delhi and undertake another mission, police added.

This is not the first arrest in the case because Haryana police earlier arrested another man, Ishant, who had incurred some injuries in a police encounter, a bike-taxi driver who had given the motorcycle used in the crime to his vehicle.

Broader Implications: A Growing Threat

The case puts into sharp focus the growing menace of organized gangs aiming at high profile social media influencers and celebrities to extract ransom or take revenge on a personal vendetta. The incitement of the brazen act, which happened under broad daylight, and was publicly advertised through social media, points out an alarming trend of online criminal organizations exercising their power on the internet and instilling fear. The arrests are not only a key move toward deconstructing this network, but also a portentous message that acts of violence such as these cannot and will not be tolerated.

Further investigations by police to determine financial ties and other gang members are ongoing in a bid to determine the depth of the criminal conspiracy.

