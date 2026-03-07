Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Delhi Fire Services Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

Elvish Yadav stunned fans by proposing to Jiya Shankar live on Engaged Season 2, blending scripted entertainment with real emotion. Social media erupted as fans debated the authenticity of the moment, making the duo the hottest topic in Indian digital media.

Elvish Yadav Shocks Fans, Proposes to Jiya Shankar on Engaged Season 2
Elvish Yadav Shocks Fans, Proposes to Jiya Shankar on Engaged Season 2

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 7, 2026 14:19:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

The digital world is buzzing after a breathtaking moment on the set of Engaged Season 2, where reality royalty Elvish Yadav seemingly took his friendship with Jiya Shankar to the next level.

The duo have maintained their friendship throughout their Bigg Boss house experience because they share a strong connection, which makes their fans uncertain about their relationship status.

Elvish surprised both the audience and production crew during a high-energy segment of the show when he dropped to one knee and proposed in a way that created a mix between scripted entertainment and authentic feelings.

You Might Be Interested In

Elvish Yadav Proposal Dynamics and Viral Impact

Social media platforms have made the Elvish Yadav proposal the most important topic of online discussions, which has achieved unprecedented user interaction across Instagram and X.

The observers described Elvish as someone who uses his “Systumm” character to deliver funny sarcastic remarks, yet his behavior during this particular moment on Engaged Season 2 showed him as more open than usual.

Elvish selected a public location to make his important romantic gesture, which established him as an entertainer who can perform various roles while showing his willingness to engage in public displays of affection. 

The fans of “Abhiya” and “Elvisha” are currently engaged in an intense argument about the genuine nature of the scene, which they study. Jiya’s unexpected reaction in each frame determines whether the attraction was authentic or a clever marketing tactic.

Jiya Shankar’s Reaction and Engaged Season 2 Success

The Jiya Shankar reaction, which showed initial surprise before she displayed a radiant smile to the audience, achieved success for the episode.

Jiya, who has maintained her private life as a secret throughout her life, entered the public eye with her typical elegance which increased the show’s viewer ratings.

The combination of reality television conflicts with social media influencer behavior has created a successful viewing experience through the pivotal moment that brought Engaged Season 2 into mainstream attention. 

The couple has become the most popular pair in Indian digital media because their proposal creates uncertainty about whether they will marry in real life or remain part of the season’s plot.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 2:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Elvish Yadav proposalEngaged Season 2Jiya Shankar reactionViral Moment

RELATED News

Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Controversy: Latest Haryanvi Song Pulled From YouTube After Govt Legal Complaint, FIR Filed Over ‘Obscene’ Lyrics

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Teases Bollywood Debut; Fans Urge Sanjay Leela Bhansali And SS Rajamouli To Cast Her, Is A Big Indian Film Coming?

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Watch: CCTV Captures Moment Two Attackers Stab Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik In Ghaziabad Home

After Venezuela, Now Iran: White House Remark On Seizing Iranian Oil Reserves Sparks Controversy, Critics Say US War Is About Resources Only

CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026: Last-Minute Preparation Tips to Maximise Scores

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

IND vs NZ Final: How Has Team India Performed in T20 World Cup Finals So Far? | WATCH

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Seen Introducing Mahieka Sharma to Gautam Gambhir in Viral Video – BCCI Rule Broken?

Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

Didn’t Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’
Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’
Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’
Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

QUICK LINKS