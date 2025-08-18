LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details

F1: The Movie is finally making its OTT debut, bringing the thrill of Formula 1 racing to your screens. Fans can now catch the high-speed drama at home with its confirmed release date and streaming platform. Here’s everything you need to know before watching this adrenaline-packed film online.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 18, 2025 13:47:47 IST

Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated sports drama, F1: The Movie, has been met with excitement among Indian sports fans, who are glad to know that they can finally watch the high-speed action from home. After a historic run since June 27, 2025, in theatres across the world, which earned the film $383.9 million at the box office, the film now arrives on digital.

The official OTT streaming release date in India is August 22, 2025, according to industry reports. Indian viewers will be able to rent the movie through Amazon Prime Video starting on this date. Apple’s TV+ is the movie’s global digital home, however, current reports are indicating that India’s access will be on a rental basis through Prime Video, which they will probably compensate for once streaming launches, but the date has not been announced.

Joseph Kosinski directed F1: The Movie, with Brad Pitt starring as veteran racer Sonny Hayes. The film features amazing F1 racing footage and is a classic underdog story. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem all contribute good performances.

It’s advisable to check Prime Video for availability, as once a rental is scheduled for a location it can be a bit different timing. Do not miss the chance to experience the excitement of Formula 1 completely from the comfort of home with this blockbuster.

This content is for informational purposes only. Streaming dates and platforms are subject to change. Always check the official OTT service for the latest updates.

