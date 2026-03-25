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Home > Entertainment News > Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know

Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know

Rohit Saraf is now in the spotlight again due to rumours linking him with his The Revolutionaries co-star Pratibha Ranta.

Is Rohit Saraf Really Started Dating Pratibha Ranta? (Photo: IG)
Is Rohit Saraf Really Started Dating Pratibha Ranta? (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 25, 2026 16:34:54 IST

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Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know

Rohit Saraf, who made his debut as Alia Bhatt’s younger brother in Dear Zindagi, has gradually built a solid presence in both films and OTT projects, featuring in titles like The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, Vikram Vedha, and Ishq Vishk Rebound.

He has now grabbed attention again, this time due to rumours linking him with his The Revolutionaries co-star Pratibha Ranta.

The duo is currently working together on the upcoming period drama The Revolutionaries, helmed by Nikkhil Advani, and their on-screen pairing has seemingly led to off-screen buzz as well.

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Although neither actor has confirmed anything, their natural camaraderie has caught people’s attention.

As per a Filmfare report, the two have developed a close bond while filming. A source revealed that Rohit and Pratibha enjoy each other’s company, share a strong sense of comfort, and often spend time together. Despite the warmth between them, they are said to be taking things slowly without defining their relationship.

For now, their connection appears rooted in friendship, with both actors prioritising their work while also enjoying their time together on set.

The Revolutionaries is inspired by Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal. Set in 1912 during India’s freedom struggle, the series sheds light on lesser-known revolutionary movements that emerged after the 1857 uprising.

The show features an ensemble cast including Bhuvan Bam, Jason Shah, Pratik Motwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2026, the series has been shot across multiple locations such as Mumbai, Varanasi, Amritsar, and Dehradun, lending it an authentic and immersive visual appeal.

ALSO READ:  ‘Sometimes He Hits Me…’: Did Akshay Kumar Really Cross The Line With Rajpal Yadav During ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Promotions?

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Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know

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Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know

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Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know
Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know
Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know
Is Rohit Saraf Dating Pratibha Ranta? Mismatched Star Sparks New Rumours With Laapataa Ladies Actress As Two Bond During New Series ‘The Revolutionaries’? What We Know

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