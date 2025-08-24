Faissal Khan Reveals Multi-Starrer Project After Family Rift, Says 14 Actors Loved The Storyline

After publicly and painfully breaking up with his family including superstar brother Aamir Khan, actor Faissal Khan has now made a big entry into the next stage of his life by directing a multi-starrer film. This action follows a notice issued by him last week in which he said he has severed any family relationship and would reject any monetary assistance extended to him by his brother.

The director, named Faissal, has an upcoming psychological thriller named Faactory, and to be working on other similar projects during the quarantine, the director said that he wrote two screenplays – it was a norm of the time, but now that he got a chance to do it, he is concentrating on getting the project on the big screen.

The announcement has generated quite a buzz particularly because he says 14 actors have already liked the subject which would suggest a star-studded casting. The project is a turning point in the career of Faissal who comes out of the shadow of his renowned family and shows himself a new way into the film industry.

Faissal Khan’s Comeback

A multiplex entertainer, it appears to be a genre that Faissal Khan is very comfortable working around, having created one of his own films in Faactory. When talking about directing, he has said that his primary concern would be to direct the film but does not eliminate the possibility of making a small appearance in the film. The actors appear to have a positive reception of the scripts, which were produced in the COVID-19 lockdown. The interest of 14 actors as stated is a positive indicator of the project and its attainability in the industry.

This is a big move to Faissal who has had a rocky relationship with the film industry and his family. The movie will act as his hallmark of his creativity and also his capacity to assume an independent presence.

Faissal Khan Public Notice to His Family

The statement about his directorial move has come at a time when Faissal discovered himself resorting to the drastic move of breaking up with his family. The press release indicated that he was now no longer staying or claiming any monthly allowance in the house of his brother Aamir Khan. Faissal had earlier made accusations of being tortured by his family and locked away in his home, accusations refuted by his family in a collective statement, terming his statement as being hurtful and misleading.

The statement signed by various members of the family, including the ex-wife Reena Dutta and children stressed that they have taken these actions because of love–to encourage his emotional and psychological well-being. The intense battle has highlighted the internal problems existing within the family, however, the new project of Faissal shows that he wants to achieve his own success and gain his freedom.

