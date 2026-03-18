Fans Left Fuming As ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Previews Cancelled Across South India; Aditya Dhar Apologises Amid Print Delay Chaos

Fans of Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar: The Revenge were left disappointed on Wednesday after paid preview shows were abruptly cancelled across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana just hours before their scheduled start.

Several theatres confirmed the cancellations, though there has been no official statement from the makers regarding the disruption. The sudden development triggered confusion among audiences who had already booked tickets for the early screenings.

Exhibitors Cite Non-Availability of Regional Prints

Cinema chains pointed to delays in receiving the regional versions of the film as the primary reason behind the cancellations.

AGS Cinemas announced that Tamil paid previews had been cancelled and assured refunds for customers. Similarly, Broadway Cinemas indicated that while Tamil shows were called off due to content unavailability, Hindi screenings would proceed, albeit with technical adjustments such as pending subtitles.

Multiple exhibitors in Chennai echoed similar concerns, revealing that the Tamil version had not been delivered in time. As a workaround, some theatres opted to screen the original Hindi version instead.

Technical Glitches and Delayed Deliveries Trigger Chaos

Reports suggest that delays in the delivery of digital print files for Tamil and Telugu versions, along with last-minute technical glitches, led to widespread disruption.

The issue was not limited to South India alone, with reports of cancelled IMAX and preview shows emerging from Mumbai as well. The lack of timely content delivery raised questions about the film’s release preparedness despite its scale and hype.

‘This Is Unreal’: Fans React With Anger Online

Frustration quickly spilled onto social media, with fans expressing outrage over cancelled shows and poor communication.

One user wrote, “This is unreal. Why release without sending prints?” while others questioned the status of bookings and the availability of versions in languages like Kannada. Several viewers also flagged issues with ticketing platforms and last-minute cancellations without prior notice.

The backlash was also visible under director Aditya Dhar’s social media posts, where users flooded the comments section demanding clarity and immediate action.

Aditya Dhar Apologises as Backlash Grows

Amid mounting criticism, director Aditya Dhar reportedly issued an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to audiences. While details remain limited, the apology comes as fans continue to demand accountability for the mishandled previews.

The controversy has cast a shadow over what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Big Release Plans Hit by Last-Minute Uncertainty

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit screens during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The film is being released as a pan-India project in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first instalment, Dhurandhar, was a massive box-office success, reportedly grossing over ₹1300 crore globally and surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Advance Booking Momentum Faces Risk

Despite strong advance bookings and massive anticipation, the preview cancellations have introduced uncertainty around the film’s rollout, especially in regional markets.

With the Hindi version expected to release as planned, all eyes are now on whether the makers can resolve the technical and distribution issues in time to ensure a smooth pan-India release.

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