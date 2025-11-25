Farah Khan Recalls When Manish Malhotra Stopped Talking to Her for Two Days Post ‘Fevicol Se’ Shoot

Farah Khan remembered her friend, designer Manish Malhotra, being very upset with her during filming for popular song “Fevicol Se.” In an episode of her YouTube series, Farah explains that there were two days when Manish did not talk to her at all while they were working on this movie together.

What happened on set?

Farah recalled that during this shoot Manish was extremely angry with her. She was the choreographer, and as the choreographer, Farah is known for being extremely specific and detailed (down to the costumes). Farah kept complaining about the designer’s costumes, pointing out to Manish that “That grey kurta isn’t moving!” Farah’s nagging frustration caused Manish to walk off set.

Manish joked that working with “Farah the choreographer” was a completely different experience than working with “Farah the director.” Farah was a tough choreographer, but as the director, she relaxed and became more open and easy going.

Friendship Is More Than a Momentary Setback

Manish and Farah’s disagreement was of short duration; on the second day after the quarrel, they overwhelmed each other with apologies in an effort to return to their prior level of friendship. This is not the only be it the film’s star/actor are strong throughout. Manish and Farah recently talked about their differing opinions about how best to create a project in their Vlog! For Manish and Farah, as members of the Bollywood industry, this experience showed fans how involved and emotionally connected they are with their work. Fans also enjoyed the fun moments and drama during their creative process!

This article is based on information from publicly available interviews and media sources. It is intended for informational use only. Details may vary as new statements or updates emerge.

